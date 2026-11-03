The Trump Administration Just Tried To Take Credit For New York's Successes—And Mamdani's Reaction Is Everything

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani had the perfect response after Vice President JD Vance tweeted a misleading graphic showing how the Trump administration has "delivered" for New York.

Mamdani and President Donald Trump met for the third time at Gracie Mansion in September during the president’s visit to New York for the United Nations General Assembly. Their conversation focused on housing, federal funding, and immigration.

That said, Trump and his administration have made it clear they want to root out "communists" and "radical jihadists" in the United States, terms many of Trump's supporters feel describe Mamdani, a democratic socialist who has vowed to address the public's concerns about the cost of living crisis.

The day before the midterms, Vance claimed, "We got your back, New York!" and shared a list of purported accomplishments by the Trump administration that have benefited New York. The graphic talks about "safer communities," "tax cuts," and "historic investments" but was quickly debunked via X Community Note.

It reads:

"Several figures here aren’t federal results or NY-specific. The $472B combines US wide pledges: Micron's $250B is nationwide (NY site $100B) Anthropic's $50B covers TX and NY. The 48% murder drop is from NY's state run GIVE program (28 departments, Jan – May 2026)."

You can see the post and the graphic below.





@VP/X

It didn't take long before Mamdani replied by posting a nine-second clip featuring online prankster Olly Bee, who describes himself as the “world’s hardest worker.”

The video, which Bee first posted in December 2025, shows him wearing a high-visibility vest and seemingly overseeing a subway train’s arrival and departure. He appears to help bring the train to a halt, open the doors, and usher passengers aboard before closing them and giving the train a push as it pulls away.

Mamdani had nothing to add to his post, but it was evident he was mocking Vance for taking credit for things he has no business taking credit for.





We just know Vance is very, very upset right now.