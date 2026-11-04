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McKenna Grace Praised After Revealing Why She Refuses To Play 'Hypersexualized' Roles

Mckenna Grace attends the "Die Tribute Von Panem - Sunrise On The Reaping" photocall in Berlin, Germany.
Gerome Defrance/WireImage

In a new interview with Cosmopolitan, former child star McKenna Grace shared why she refuses to do "nudity or very hypersexualized things"—and fans appreciate her candor.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossNov 04, 2026
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

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McKenna Grace has survived some pretty terrifying situations on screen. Between Ghostface, supernatural horrors, and the deadly world of The Hunger Games, the 20-year-old actress is hardly afraid of a challenging role.

But Hollywood has ways to make an actress uncomfortable that don't involve a masked killer or a trip to the Capitol.

During a new interview with Cosmopolitan, Grace revealed that certain acting opportunities simply aren't for her:

“At this point, I definitely don’t do nudity or very hypersexual things. I respect anybody who can, but it’s terrifying to me.”

Fair enough. Grace isn't criticizing anyone who feels differently, and after growing up in front of cameras, she's earned the right to decide what she's comfortable doing.

And Grace knows a thing or two about growing up in the entertainment industry:

“As a kid on set, you’re expected to act like an adult until you’re on camera. Then you’re a kid until everybody is mad at you because you’re acting like a kid.”

She has plenty of experience to draw from. Her early roles ranged from Gifted and I, Tonya to The Haunting of Hill House and young Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel. Now that she's an adult, her relationship with the work has evolved.

Grace reflected on what has changed now that she's older:

“Now it’s cool to be an adult and be able to give my opinion and have a bit more ownership over characters. I’ve really enjoyed sitting down with producers and pitching all my ideas.”

Then again, not everything on her wish list has to be grown-up. There's something charming about holding onto an old-fashioned dream, especially in an industry that makes everything more complicated than necessary.

She also shared one ambition that still has a special place in her heart:

“I don’t know if that’ll ever change. It’s not like I only do wholesome things—my character literally gets gutted by Ghostface in Scream—but my dream is to try and be a Disney princess someday.”

Honestly, Disney, what's the holdup? Grace has the storybook look, natural charm, and acting chops that practically beg for a tiara.

Fans have floated Anna and Elsa from Frozen and Aurora from Sleeping Beauty as possibilities. We're not saying the Mouse House needs to make a phone call, but it wouldn't hurt.

Before we start handing out glass slippers and drafting casting announcements, though, Grace had more to say:

@mckennagraceful/Instagram

And there you have it. A girl can dream about a castle without every career decision being part of some grand princess strategy.

Meanwhile, Grace had company for Cosmopolitan's Hunger Games coverage. Whitney Peak and Maya Hawke joined the conversation, each bringing a different perspective to the upcoming chapter.

For a closer look at the three actresses together, check out their Cosmo Goes Deep conversation:

- YouTubeCosmopolitan

Peak almost missed out on playing Lenore Dove Baird after initially turning down the role because of self-doubt. Encouragement from Rachel Zegler changed her mind. Hawke, who plays Wiress, discussed friendship, collaboration, and art as a form of protest.

Meanwhile, Grace's comments about nudity and personal boundaries sparked a conversation on social media:













Grace also celebrated her connection to The Hunger Games through fashion. Her press-tour wardrobe included a tribute to Katniss Everdeen's wedding dress from Catching Fire, one of the franchise's most recognizable costumes.

For the actress, though, the appeal wasn't simply about how the dress looked:

“What makes Katniss’s wedding dress so powerful to me is that it begins as a costume meant to turn her into a spectacle, but she and Cinna turn it into something so powerful.”

It's a thoughtful choice from someone who understands the world she's stepping into. Some memorable fashion moments have more going on beneath the surface.

Grace shared a closer look at her tribute on Instagram:

Grace is preparing to play Daphne Blake in Netflix's Scooby-Doo: Origins. She'll join Tanner Hagen's Shaggy, Abby Ryder Fortson's Velma, and Maxwell Jenkins' Fred, giving Mystery Inc. a new generation of meddling kids.

Whether Disney eventually hands her a crown is anyone's guess. In the meantime, she has plenty of characters to explore—and she's making her own choices about how to play them.

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