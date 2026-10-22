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HOA Sparks Debate After Sending Letter Telling People Not To Hand Out Full-Size Candy Bars On Halloween

Trick-or-treating
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An X user recently shared the letter they received from their HOA, requesting that they only hand out fun-size candy bars on Halloween to keep the trick-or-treating experience "consistent" for kids.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanOct 22, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
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Within our communities, it's important to make everyone feel welcome and included, and sometimes that means making changes so that everyone can afford to be included. But sometimes changes are made simply because someone with the power to change it doesn't want to do something.

The question is whether changes are being made for inclusivity or convenience.

X user @MuffinsNsuch shared a letter that they received from their community HOA with some weird demands regarding this year's Halloween trick-or-treat night. Apparently, the neighborhood's HOA was worried about families being pressured to purchase full-sized candy bars to distribute to the children of the neighborhood, and that some children might miss out on the households distributing the full-sized options.

However, according to one community member, the price of the candy bars shouldn't really inconvenience a family too much.

The letter reads:

"I hope this letter finds you well. As we approach the Halloween season, the Board has been discussing ways to create a consistent and positive experience for the children in our community who go trick-or-treating."
"This year, the Association is encouraging all residents to hand out fun-size candy bars only."
"We are asking that full-size candy bars not be distributed."
"This request is intended to help keep the experience consistent throughout the neighborhood and to avoid situations where some homes feel pressure to match larger offerings."
"We appreciate your cooperation with this request and thank you for helping make Halloween enjoyable for the families in our community."

@MuffinsNsuch/X

The X user questioned:

"My HOA sent me a letter requesting that I stop handing out full-size candy bars for Halloween this year."
"Fun-size bars are usually 15–25¢ each."
"Full-size are around 75¢–$1."
"Most people give out two or three fun-size anyway, so the real difference is often only a few cents per kid."
"Am I crazy, or is it weird for an HOA to police this?"

You can see the post here:

Fellow X users immediately pushed back on the idea of not being able to distribute full-sized candy bars.











It's understandable that the HOA would want to make sure that all families can participate if they wish, but from what the X user pointed out, the price of the bars might not be that big of a problem.

Also, a family shouldn't feel pressure to give out full-size candy bars if it's out of their budget, nor should they be made to feel bad for being unable to afford to do so.

And if a family simply doesn't want to participate in trick-or-treating at all, that's a perfectly valid choice too—porch lights turn on and off for a reason!

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