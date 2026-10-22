Skip to content

HOA Sparks Debate After Sending Letter Telling People Not To Hand Out Full-Size Candy Bars On Halloween

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Texas Conservatives Are Up In Arms After Receiving Pamphlets For Trans Teens—Except Republicans Are Behind It All

Screenshots of Nathan Jun and one of the pamphlets in question
@nathancjun/TikTok

Republicans in Texas are furious after receiving pamphlets for trans teens about gender-affirming care—but the pamphlets' origins actually point right back to the GOP.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraOct 22, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio
Make us preferred on Google

Texas Republicans have lashed out after receiving pamphlets for transgender teenagers about gender-affirming care even though the pamphlets' origins show that the call is very much coming from inside the house.

Although the pamphlets distributed at the start of Texas’s early voting period claim to come from the Transgender Education Network of Texas (TENT), a legitimate organization, the materials are fraudulent, the group has confirmed.

Efforts to trace the mailers led to a UPS store near Houston associated with an entity calling itself the Texas Transgender Student Union. No organization by that name exists in Texas, though a group using the same name was recently established in Wyoming.

Though the pamphlets offer to connect transgender students with gender-affirming care and a supportive community, The Texas Tribune determined the following after conducting its own investigation:

“A mailer ID for two of the pamphlets received by Tribune employees were associated with Maryland-based mail tracking company SnailWorks, according to a U.S. Postal Service employee who searched the IDs.”
“The National Republican Congressional Committee has paid Snailworks a total of $57,300 for “list rental” over the past two years, according to a Federal Election Commission search of campaign finance reports.”

Despite the outcome of this investigation, many Texas Republicans have gleefully taken the bait and responded with fury.


In a video that has since gone viral, queer TikToker Nathan Jun addressed the controversy, remarking:

"Why are they getting sent? Because right now one of the only things the Texas GOP can do to win governor and Senate race is to try and use identity politics." ...
“You might be thinking to yourself, ‘this is illegal, this is a felony. It’s not. It’s a Class A misdemeanor. And who has jurisdiction over a Class A misdemeanor…the attorney general.”
@nathancjun

TikTok · Nathan Jun

The Texas Attorney General is none other than the scandal-ridden Ken Paxton, who is the GOP nominee for Texas' seat in the U.S. Senate and has spent months portraying his opponent, Democrat James Talarico, as a "weird" man with an unhealthy obsession with transgender youth. Talarico has openly condemned anti-trans legislation and defended the transgender community.

Critics are unsurprised.


The Texas GOP must be in real trouble if they're stooping this low with just two weeks left until the midterm elections.

Latest News

TikToker Kae; Walmart storefront
Trending

Fired TikToker Shares Bonkers Behind-The-Scene Stories About What It Was Like Working At Walmart

Screenshot of Law Roach; Law Roach and Keke Palmer
Celebrities

Law Roach Just Explained Why Keke Palmer Fired Him As Her Stylist—And Fans Are Here For It

Brady Rogers; screenshot of footage of Rogers' campaign sign
Trending

Canadian Man Goes Viral After Winning City Council Election With Brutally Honest Campaign Signs About His Lack Of Qualifications

Pete Hegseth
Viral Post

Pete Hegseth's Staff Broke A Priceless Eisenhower Artifact After He Demanded To Have It In His Office—And Yep, That Tracks

More from News/lgbtq

Screenshot of Donald Trump addressing Feinberg and reporters in the Oval Office
The White House

Reporter Has Iconic Reaction To Being Called A 'Sick Person' By Trump—And We're Applauding

Andrew Feinberg, a journalist with The Independent, took attacks from the White House in stride after President Donald Trump called him a "sick person" and Vice President JD Vance gloated that Trump had responded appropriately, referring to Feinberg as an "imbecile."

At one point, Trump, who was speaking to the press about the Russia-Ukraine war and a new program for whistleblowers who identify federal government fraud, turned to a confused Feinberg and said:

Keep ReadingShow less
Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson/TikTok

Kate Hudson Gives Her Social Media Team A Hilarious Reminder Of What She Does For A Living In Viral TikTok

For a lot of us, creating a video for social media can be a bit of a project as we try to get it just right. But for A-list Hollywood stars? This whole social media thing is junior varsity at best! Delivering lines to a phone? Please!

Actor Kate Hudson recently gave her team a hilarious reminder in this regard while filming content for her social media.

Keep ReadingShow less
George Santos
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

George Santos Just Threw His Hat In The Ring For White House Press Secretary—And The Reactions Are Priceless

Disgraced former New York Republican Representative George Santos was widely mocked after he threw his name in the mix to replace former White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia, who was fired after just five days on the job.

Santos, whose political career was derailed by allegations of fabricating his background, misusing campaign funds for luxury items and Botox, and leaving a trail of victims behind him as a known fraud and identity thief, has been soapboxing significantly since President Donald Trump commuted his prison sentence in October 2025.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office and JD Vance and Mehmet Oz look on
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Trump Was Just Asked If He'll Endorse JD Vance For President In 2028 With Vance Standing Right Behind Him—And It's A Big Yikes

President Donald Trump dodged a question about whether he'll endorse Vice President JD Vance in the 2028 presidential election with Vance standing right behind him.

Speaking in the Oval Office on Tuesday while announcing a new whistleblower rewards program, Trump was asked by a reporter if he could remark on the fact that "the vice president said in an interview yesterday that he thought that you would endorse him if he does decide to run in 2028."

Keep ReadingShow less