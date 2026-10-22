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George Santos Just Threw His Hat In The Ring For White House Press Secretary—And The Reactions Are Priceless

George Santos
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After Katie Zacharia was fired as White House press secretary after just five days on the job, disgraced former Republican Rep. George Santos decided to throw his name in the mix to replace her—and the mockery was swift.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraOct 22, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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Disgraced former New York Republican Representative George Santos was widely mocked after he threw his name in the mix to replace former White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia, who was fired after just five days on the job.

Santos, whose political career was derailed by allegations of fabricating his background, misusing campaign funds for luxury items and Botox, and leaving a trail of victims behind him as a known fraud and identity thief, has been soapboxing significantly since President Donald Trump commuted his prison sentence in October 2025.

Zacharia opened her debut briefing last week with eight minutes of remarks lauding the "energetic president." She also asserted that "attendance is at record highs" at his rallies before presenting favorable figures on wage growth, prescription drug costs, employment and energy production.

But when she stepped out, it quickly became apparent that Zacharia was unpolished, stumbling over her written remarks and struggling to read her own notes. Critics piled on and Zacharia was fired mere days later.

The White House has not named Zacharia's successor but several names—including White House Communications Director Steven Cheung and Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly—are already being considered.

And in stepped Santos with the following message on X:

“Hey I’m not technically open for a job because I have one already…. butttttttt… I’d jump to serve POTUS as press secretary in a heart beat. Just saying.”

You can see his post below.

The mockery was swift.


Santos is pretty deluded about his chances for the position considering he can't even maintain an account on a prediction market betting app.

Last month, the prediction market betting app Kalshi handed him their first ever lifetime ban and fined him $71,356 after he bet on his own attendance at Trump's State of the Union address.

Kalshi said that Santos earned $17,839.57 through trades tied to whether he would attend the speech. The disciplinary action came after a federal regulator accused him of using his public comments about his plans to attend to influence the value of the contracts in which he had a financial interest.

The company said Santos placed substantial wagers in a market involving an outcome he could personally affect, violating Kalshi’s rules. Investigators also concluded that Santos made public statements about his attendance specifically to move the market, including statements Kalshi characterized as false or misleading.

Kalshi said the statements had the intended effect, changing the prices of the relevant “Yes” and “No” contracts and allowing Santos to profit from the resulting movements. The company also cited his failure to fully cooperate with the investigation as a reason for imposing a lifetime ban rather than the temporary suspensions previously given to some other users.

On second thought, this might make him supremely qualified considering the daily horror show of incompetence we've come to expect from the Trump administration.

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