Jenna Ortega's Comments About Disney Channel Media Training And Setting Boundaries With Fans Spark Debate

To make matters worse, Brand released a memoir back in 2007, My Booky Wook: A Memoir of Sex, Drugs, and Stand-Up, and the contents are not exactly doing him any favors on the stand.

One passage from the memoir has resurfaced and gone viral across social media. In it, he depicted abusing his dog, Topsy, when he was a child. According to the passage, his new stepfather, Colin, had forbidden the dog coming to the second floor of their home, even though Topsy used to sleep with Brand.

Brand took out his anger on Topsy, luring her to the top of the stairs, kicking her down to the bottom, and then racing down to comfort her.

You can see the passage here:





The passage went viral on the "Fauxmoi" subReddit, after Patton Oswalt shared it with the caption:

"Maybe life in prison just for this?"

Redditors were furious and disgusted.

"Holy f**k. This man is a psychopath. And I'm saying this as I'm cuddled in bed with my 120-pound dog. I literally feel sick." —zephito

"I read s**t like this and say, 'F**k.' Then my dog gets worried about me, and I'm even more mad at this guy!" —CalligrapherSharp

"I'm a fairly unemotional person but f**k this guy. I would never do that to my dog." —EmbarrassedEmu469

"There are so many things I don't understand about this guy. Among them ... why would he put this in a book? Why would he think this makes him look good in any way? Why would he freaking do this to any animal, and then somehow lay the blame on his stepfather?"

"If I wasn't disgusted by Brand before, I sure the h**l am now." —Similar-Date3537

"He’s an absolutely messed up person through and through. That is a grooming tactic as well where the abuser causes the problem then takes the role of a savior. It’s a narcissistic cycle of abuse." —Lost_Department_2177

"I don’t let my 50-pound dog sleep with me, but he has a plush bed next to my bed. I could never imagine kicking him down the stairs. He’s my buddy. He’s my family; I love him."

"He’s also been a little sick and having accidents; but even in my frustration of cleaning up poop, I never would kick him."

"Also, I’ve taken him to the vet several times. We are trying a new food and supplements and medicine. It seems to be working; he got his energy back and put on a couple of pounds. He’s doing better." —majesticallymidnight

"By far not the worst thing he's done, but the anecdote from his book that always stuck with me, for some reason, is a story he told about a kindly old neighbour who had grown some flowers he was very proud of and was showing Brand."

"The neighbour then went inside for a moment, and Brand decided, for no reason whatsoever, to stomp all over and crush the flowers. He remembered the man coming back out and just staring in shock. He seems truly psychopathic." —misswilde85

"To be honest, before reading this post I assumed the Katy Perry breakup was more him being so self-involved that he didn't bother to consider what she could be doing in a different time zone"

"Hanlon's razor failed me on this one, I fear." —microwadedranchdop

"What the f**k?! There is something so sinister about him. he literally wrote this in his own book as a fun little anecdote."

"I always remember him calling Katy Perry right before she was about to go on stage to tell her he wanted a divorce. This is how he treats those he claims to love."

"Now imagine how he treats a woman he just met who tells him no."

"Prison would be too kind." —No-Hall-3485

"And this is just the abuse he admitted to and wrote about, thinking he was being funny. Imagine what's being done behind closed doors..." —untamed2020





There's something especially awful about an account like this written and presented as humor. Brand certainly didn't do himself any favors with that revelation.