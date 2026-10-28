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Trump's Unhinged Impression Of James Talarico Eating Meat Has Everyone Making The Same Joke

Screenshot of Donald Trump; James Talarico
@Acyn/X; Danielle Villasana/Getty Images

While speaking at a MAGA rally in Corpus Christi on Tuesday, President Trump tried to mock Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico with unfounded rumors that he's secretly vegan—and his impression of Talarico is both odd and weirdly sexual.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraOct 28, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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President Donald Trump has social media users making the same joke after he tried to mock Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico with unfounded rumors that he's secretly vegan.

Trump was speaking at a rally in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Tuesday when he claimed that the reason why Talarico was absent from the campaign trail for a while was not because of the flu but because he actually ate meat.

Talarico, who did not campaign for nine days while recovering, is not actually vegan—though there is nothing inherently wrong with veganism.

Trump has nonetheless described Talarico as “a weird—a weird—candidate,” a line that was quickly incorporated into an advertisement from Texas Attorney General and GOP Senate candidate Ken Paxton, who argued that that Talarico is unfit to represent Texans partly because of his supposed veganism.

Trump claimed:

"I happen to think he was food-poisoned by meat because he can’t stand it. You ever see him go to a barbecue and he’s trying to show?"

Trump, mocking Talarico, declared, "I love the meat!" and added an oddly sexual sound like "ahaaaa" as well as a fairly suggestive hand motion.

You can watch what happened in the video below.

Many had the same thought after that display.


Conservatives have used Talarico's recent illness against him, though their attacks don't seem to be having any effect on the polls.

During Talarico's absence, conservative commentators circulated an unsubstantiated claim that he had experienced a mental health crisis and traveled to the Lindner Center of Hope in Cincinnati, Ohio, for treatment.

Right-wing figures Nick Sortor and Rhein Amacher amplified the rumor, claiming that a call to the facility had confirmed Talarico was discharged. The campaign for Paxton seized on the speculation, with a spokesperson attacking Talarico's fitness for the race.

The rumor was undermined by photos showing Talarico onstage in Texas alongside Kacey Musgraves a day before he was allegedly discharged from the facility. The images contradicted the timeline circulating online. The Lindner Center of Hope further dispelled the claims, stating that Talarico "has never received treatment" there.

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