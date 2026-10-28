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Amanda Seyfried Just Revealed Why She Turned Down 'Guardians Of The Galaxy'—And She Has A Point

Amanda Seyfried (left) passed on Gamora, played by Zoe Saldaña (right).
Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images; Disney/Marvel Studios

Actor Amanda Seyfried recently opened up during a Q&A with the SAG-AFTRA Foundation about turning down the role of Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy after assuming it would "ruin" her career.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossOct 28, 2026
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

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Imagine turning down one of Marvel's biggest franchises because you thought it might tank your career.

That's the gamble Amanda Seyfried made when she passed on Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy. Now, amid publicity for You Can See Everything, the actor is revisiting a decision that made sense to her at the time.

During a recent SAG-AFTRA Foundation Q&A, Seyfried recalled her reaction to the film's unusual premise:

“I’m like, ‘This is not going to be a hit. The tree and the raccoon are talking to each other. And also they’re all in space.’”

The unconventional characters weren't her only concern. Seyfried also worried about the career consequences of a potential box-office disaster.

Seyfried revealed just how high she believed the stakes were:

“And I was just like, ‘This will ruin my career if this is bad. And there’s a high chance that this could be bad.'”

So, where exactly was this logic when she signed on for Ted 2?

And hindsight is hilarious thing, especially when the movie you thought would tank turns into a box-office juggernaut. Guardians of the Galaxy earned approximately $773 million worldwide in 2014, spawned two sequels, and brought its characters into the Avengers universe. Zoe Saldaña, who landed Gamora, went on to appear in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Not bad for a movie about a talking tree and raccoon.

Still, Seyfried doesn't regret passing on the opportunity:

“I mean, obviously I was wrong. But I still don’t take back that decision. I made it for myself. I made it for my family that I knew I wanted to have.”

Her response offers a glimpse into how Seyfried weighs her career decisions against her personal priorities. While the opportunity might have led to a major Hollywood franchise, she isn't second-guessing a choice that aligned with the life and family she envisioned for herself.

You can watch that portion of Seyfried's SAG-AFTRA Foundation interview here:

The demands of playing Gamora presented another obstacle, particularly the hours spent preparing for the role and its physical requirements.

Seyfried described what made those demands unappealing:

“And I just don’t want to spend all the time in the makeup trailer. I just can’t sit still anyway. I really don’t like stunts, and I don’t like heights, and I don’t like pretending the entire world. I need something to hold on to.”

Saldaña can relate to the makeup concerns. After years of playing Gamora, she knew firsthand what the transformation required.

In a 2022 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Saldaña recalled the less glamorous side of the role:

“I miss Gamora, but I don't miss 3:30 a.m. calls and five-hour makeup sessions and trips to the dermatologist afterwards.”

Those demanding mornings didn't slow Saldaña's career. In January 2026, she became the highest-grossing actor of all time based on her films' combined worldwide box-office earnings, including the Avatar, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Avengers franchises.

Marvel wasn't the only topic Seyfried discussed. She also reflected on portraying Elizabeth Holmes in The Dropout, including the challenge of finding compassion for a controversial real-life figure.

Watch Seyfried's full SAG-AFTRA Foundation career retrospective interview below:

- YouTube SAG-AFTRA Foundation

Seyfried's confession drew mixed reactions online, with some fans defending her choice and others clowning her for fearing a talking raccoon but saying yes to Ted 2.

Here's how social media reacted:










While Marvel continues expanding its cinematic universe, Seyfried has been building an impressive slate of her own. She's attracting awards-season attention for You Can See Everything, with A24 reportedly campaigning for her to receive a Best Supporting Actress Oscar nomination.

And there's more on the horizon. Seyfried has Skinny Dip, Martha & Muhammad, and Octet among her upcoming projects, keeping her busy with opportunities beyond the superhero genre. Her latest work also brings things full circle on the family front, with Seyfried appearing alongside her daughter in Tiffany & Co.'s holiday campaign, Love Is a Gift.

You can watch Seyfried in Tiffany & Co.'s holiday campaign below:

As for Gamora, Seyfried seems perfectly content with the path she chose. After all, not every career-defining decision has to involve saving the galaxy.



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