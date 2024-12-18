Amanda Seyfried Addresses Why She Was Singing 'Popular' From 'Wicked' In Viral Video

Les Miserables actress Amanda Seyfried has finally cleared the air about why she was caught on camera singing the totally popular "Popular" song, and no, it wasn't an audition tape for a role in Wicked: Part One.



Since Wicked: Part One hit the big screen, fans of the Broadway musical and those introduced to the film have not been able to get enough. With the help of social media, especially TikTok and YouTube where behind-the-scenes content and promotional materials have been abundant, fans have filled their days with Wicked content.

Many fans have even come forward with their own renditions of their favorite songs from the film, with some earning applause for their unique renditions, but none were accused of auditioning for the famous Glinda the Good or Elphaba the Wicked Witch of the West.

However, when a video of Amanda Seyfried surfaced, featuring her wearing a very Glinda-appropriate silver, flowy, and layered dress, while singing the iconic "Popular," many assumed that she had auditioned.

Some Seyfried fans even went so far as to say that they would have preferred her in the role!

Just like Ariana Grande, Seyfried has been open about her love for the original Wizard of Oz and Broadway rendition of Wicked throughout her life, as well as her desire to portray Glinda on screen.

But Seyfried has since come forward and stated that the video was not what it seemed to be, as it was recorded long before Wicked: Part One exploded onto the movie theater scene.

Seyfried explained:

"I think it was during [the pandemic]. I was doing a Lancôme shoot in Long Island City."

"Elizabeth Steward [was] my stylist."

"I was not auditioning for Wicked yet, but I knew it was coming up. So I was just f**king around really, and I was like, 'This dress is so Glinda.' And Elizabeth was like, 'Do it.'"

"And then she posted [the video] at some point."

"Maybe it would have been better if it hadn't been posted. It was truly just a fun, like, behind-the-scenes moment of my Lancôme shoot."

Seyfried is also content with how her actual auditioning for Wicked went.

"I went hard for that [part], for sure, and it was a very long process. But everything happens the way it's meant to."

"The film turned out fantastic. It's an extravaganza, really, which is what Ariana [Grande] does really well."

"And my kids have been playing the soundtrack nonstop. Everything is as it's meant to be for sure."

Though fans might be disappointed that Seyfried will not be portraying Glinda the Good, bookish fans are now buzzing with the news that she will star in the upcoming film adaptation of Freida McFadden's Housemaid. Seyfried will star opposite Brandon Sklenar as an oddly intense couple who has just taken in a housemaid.

The catch is that the housemaid, portrayed by Sydney Sweeney, looks a little too eerily like the woman of the household, and while she's eager for a fresh start, both women might alarmingly find that they have been changed... for good.