Amanda Seyfried's 9-Year-Old Daughter Just Gave Her A Massive Jump Scare In Hilarious Viral Video

During the pandemic, Mean Girls actor Amanda Seyfried wanted to learn something new while she was inside and bored.
So she took up the dulcimer and began to learn the instrument so she could cover songs from Joni Mitchell's Blue album, which she later shared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Since then, Seyfried has continued to practice the dulcimer and learn more of Mitchell's songs, and it's evidently reached a point where her 9-year-old daughter, Nina, wants to make sure that her talents are, we'll say, "scary good."
While recording a cover of Mitchell's "A Case of You" for Instagram, Seyfried sang and plucked away at the dulcimer, completely oblivious to what was going on around her.
A few seconds into the video, a second face came into frame: a plastic rendition of Ghostface, the mask from Scream.
Slowly as Seyfried continued to sing, the face moved closer and closer until it was positioned over Seyfried's shoulder.
Then, Seyfried spotted the intruder and screamed loudly before laughing in surprise.
At that, Nina jumped up and down and clapped her hands, clearly feeling triumphant while her mother continued to laugh about what had just happened.
You can watch the video here:
Fans and celebrities alike were impressed by Seyfried's singing and tickled by her daughter's prank.
@mingey/Instagram
@mingey/Instagram
@mingey/Instagram
@mingey/Instagram
@mingey/Instagram
@mingey/Instagram
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@mingey/Instagram
@mingey/Instagram
@mingey/Instagram
Seyfried has been open about the fact that her daughter has a strong future as an entertainer and artist, whether or not she intends to explore it as a career option or hobby, but that doesn't mean she can't have some fun with it!
As fans pointed out, Seyfried was in the middle of a lovely rendition of "A Case of You" when she was startled out of performing, but this moment was too priceless to worry about hitting that "record" button again.