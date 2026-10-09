Skip to content

Seth Rogen's Resurfaced Comments About Why Casting Sex Workers For NSFW Scenes In Films Is A No-Brainer Have People Nodding Hard

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Amanda Seyfried's 9-Year-Old Daughter Just Gave Her A Massive Jump Scare In Hilarious Viral Video

Amanda Seyfriend and her nine-year-old daughter, Nina, as Ghostface
@mingey/Instagram

Amanda Seyfried was busy filming herself singing Joni Mitchell's "A Case of You" while accompanying herself on the dulcimer—but little did she know that her 9-year-old daughter Nina was sneaking up on her.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanOct 09, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio
Make us preferred on Google

During the pandemic, Mean Girls actor Amanda Seyfried wanted to learn something new while she was inside and bored.

So she took up the dulcimer and began to learn the instrument so she could cover songs from Joni Mitchell's Blue album, which she later shared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Since then, Seyfried has continued to practice the dulcimer and learn more of Mitchell's songs, and it's evidently reached a point where her 9-year-old daughter, Nina, wants to make sure that her talents are, we'll say, "scary good."

While recording a cover of Mitchell's "A Case of You" for Instagram, Seyfried sang and plucked away at the dulcimer, completely oblivious to what was going on around her.

A few seconds into the video, a second face came into frame: a plastic rendition of Ghostface, the mask from Scream.

Slowly as Seyfried continued to sing, the face moved closer and closer until it was positioned over Seyfried's shoulder.

Then, Seyfried spotted the intruder and screamed loudly before laughing in surprise.

At that, Nina jumped up and down and clapped her hands, clearly feeling triumphant while her mother continued to laugh about what had just happened.

You can watch the video here:

Fans and celebrities alike were impressed by Seyfried's singing and tickled by her daughter's prank.

@mingey/Instagram

@mingey/Instagram

@mingey/Instagram

@mingey/Instagram

@mingey/Instagram

@mingey/Instagram

@mingey/Instagram

@mingey/Instagram

@mingey/Instagram

@mingey/Instagram

Seyfried has been open about the fact that her daughter has a strong future as an entertainer and artist, whether or not she intends to explore it as a career option or hobby, but that doesn't mean she can't have some fun with it!

As fans pointed out, Seyfried was in the middle of a lovely rendition of "A Case of You" when she was startled out of performing, but this moment was too priceless to worry about hitting that "record" button again.

Latest News

Donald Trump; Abdul El-Sayed
Donald Trump

Trump Slammed After Attacking Abdul El-Sayed With Vile And Blatantly Racist Posts

Screenshots from @georgiamaythornley's TikTok video
Trending

TikToker Lays Out 5 'Tiny Habits' She Stopped Doing After Realizing She Keeps Spending All Her Money

Marco Rubio and Kimberly Guilfoyle
Trending

Marco Rubio Awkwardly Dodges Question About Kimberly Guilfoyle's Blatant Corruption—As She's Standing Just Feet Away

U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he leaves the stage after speaking during a campaign rally at the Freeman Coliseum.
Viral Post

Artist Brutally Rips Trump With Naked 'Orange Plague' Sculpture In European Parliament

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Screenshots from @bsquaredtravels_'s Instagram reel
@bsquaredtravels_/Instagram

Swedish Man Goes Viral With Hack For Optimizing Taco Fillings—And It's Honestly Genius

There's a lot of discourse when it comes to tacos: what qualifes as a taco, what kind of shell to use, which fillings are acceptable... But one thing we can all agree on? You can never have too many tacos.

Instagrammer @bsquaredtravels_ shared a video of their Swedish brother-in-law totally hacking the system when it comes to tacos, and the internet has gone crazy for it.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @maddie_bado's TikTok video
@maddie_bado/TikTok

Woman Sparks Debate After Sharing The Signs That You Have A 'Loser Boyfriend' In Viral Videos

Every person who chooses to date will have a list of wished-for traits, attractive traits, and of course, dealbreakers that would likely end the relationship either immediately or, at least, eventually.

TikToker @maddie_bado shared a series on TikTok called "Signs of a Loser Boyfriend," which she believes more women should be aware of so that they can make the most informed decision about what they are gaining from their relationship and whether their partner is able to give them what they want, and vice versa.

Keep ReadingShow less
Matthew Lillard
I've Never Said This Before with Tommy DiDario/YouTube

Matthew Lillard Opens Up About Still Having To 'Fight For Jobs' In Hollywood After Being Misunderstood

Ever since Quentin Tarantino made disparaging remarks about Matthew Lillard's work as an actor, Lillard has been open about feeling typecast and limited in Hollywood.

But while appearing on the I've Never Said This Before podcast opposite Tommy DiDario, Lillard opened up about feeling truly misunderstood in Hollywood, and said that he has to fight for any jobs at all, let alone jobs that might demonstrate his strengths.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @julie.says.things' TikTok video
@julie.says.things/TikTok

TikToker's Viral Video About The Struggles Of Trying To Work In America Hits A Nerve

People in the United States who are trying to find a job will inevitably find it unnecessarily difficult to navigate or to be successful.

It's reached a point where people are better off laughing and making jokes about it, because if they don't laugh, far more negative emotions are sure to manifest.

Keep ReadingShow less
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson; Screenshot from Johnson's TikTok video
Kevin Mazur/Disney/Getty Images; @therock/TikTok

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Hilariously Stuns Fans After He Uses A Paper Plate In Viral TikTok

A lot of people use social media with the hopes of going viral and finding new opportunities or even fame. But many people who have gone viral would probably agree that their video became popular for a totally unexpected reason.

Even Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson isn't exempt from that possibility.

Keep ReadingShow less