Alexander Skarsgård Gives Graham Norton A NSFW Gift From New Movie—And His Reaction Is Everything

Alexander Skarsgård isn't one to show up empty-handed, but his latest gift to Graham Norton might be the most outrageous souvenir ever presented on a talk show.

The True Blood star joined Olivia Colman on The Graham Norton Show to promote their fantasy comedy Wicker, in which he plays a husband made entirely of woven wicker. And while his elaborate costume was a work of art, Skarsgård was particularly fond of two rather intimate details.

He couldn't simply resist singling out his favorite part of the costume:

“The best part of the whole suit were the nipples. They were extraordinary. It’s the craftsmanship.”

And apparently, Colman had already conducted a little quality control of her own.

Skarsgård turned to his co-star with a cheeky reminder:

“You saw it. You felt them. You squeezed them.”

Colman agreed, but the conversation was about to get considerably more personal for Norton.

Skarsgård revealed an unexpected connection between his daily costume routine and the talk show host:

“Every day when I was wearing them, putting them on, you screw them on, I was thinking of you, Graham.”

And because nothing says thoughtful gift-giving quite like a pair of prosthetic nipples, Skarsgård got down on one knee and presented Norton with the unusual souvenirs in a box.

Norton looked equal parts flattered and bewildered, accepting the unexpected gift amid plenty of laughter.

Watch Skarsgård give Norton a gift he'll never forget:

Of course, Wicker isn't your typical love story. Then again, neither is a romance where one half of the couple technically qualifies as basketry.

Speaking with Variety at the Zurich Film Festival, Colman offered her own pitch for the film:

“It's beautiful, funny and original. And yes, the only way you can sell it is by having a picture of Alex as a very sexy basket.”

Colman plays a lonely fisherwoman who, tired of being ridiculed by her judgmental seaside village, commissions a local basketmaker, played by Peter Dinklage, to weave her the perfect husband. Enter Skarsgård as the magically animated Wicker Husband, whose romantic devotion stirs jealousy among the village's married couples.

Apparently, the bar for husbands has officially been raised by a man made of twigs. But for Skarsgård, portraying such a devoted romantic lead came with an unexpected challenge.

At the Sundance premiere, Skarsgård admitted the role pushed him outside his comfort zone:

“To play this good-hearted, good-natured, sweet, morally righteous character was scary to me. I’m not really comfortable doing that. I don’t have anything to tap into when it comes to that. So it was a stretch as an actor.”

Written and directed by Alex Huston Fischer and Eleanor Wilson, Wicker is adapted from Ursula Wills-Jones' short story The Wicker Husband. The film also stars Elizabeth Debicki, Richard E. Grant, Marli Siu, and Nabhaan Rizwan.

Following its Sundance premiere, Wicker opens in select theaters October 23 before expanding nationwide October 30.

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Meanwhile, turning Skarsgård into a walking work of basketry required considerably more effort than his hilarious gift exchange might suggest.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Wētā Workshop spent 18 months developing the costume, which featured 50 interlocking components and innovative 3D-printed prosthetics.

Prosthetic makeup designer Joe Dunckley explained to Entertainment Weekly the creative challenge behind the transformation:

“He’s the romantic lead, so he needed to be the object of desire. It needed to be believable that the fisherwoman falls in love with him.”

The woven pieces had to align perfectly while allowing Skarsgård to move and express emotion. Despite the intricate design, getting him into costume took under two hours each day.

And if that sounds like a test of patience, Skarsgård apparently made the experience considerably more entertaining.

Lead makeup effects artist Sarah Rubano reflected on working with Skarsgård for Entertainment Weekly:

“Alexander was not only 100 percent in, but he was funny; he kept things light, he sat as still as a statue. He was so kind and such a great teammate.”

Eighteen months of craftsmanship, 50 interlocking pieces, and countless hours of painstaking work—all culminating in a pair of nipples that now belong to Graham Norton.

Talk about getting something off your chest.