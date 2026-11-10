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Jewish Comedian Has Perfect Response After Heckler At His Show Claims That All Jews Are 'Evil'

Lucas Zelnick
@lucaszelnick/Instagram

Jewish comedian Lucas Zelnick was left visibly shocked after a woman at his show said that she's "against Jews" and that all Jews are "evil" due to what's happening in Palestine—and Zelnick had a pitch-perfect response.

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebyNov 10, 2026
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
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You may have noticed that antisemitism has had a real resurgence in recent years, and it's not just on the far-right like usual.

The leftist movement in America has developed a virulent antisemitism problem as well, with devotees often routinely assuming Jewish identity equates to support for Israel's genocide in Gaza.

That's absurd on its face—and is a pretty rich intellectual leap to make for people in a country run by the fascist wannabe dictator who has routinely said that Benjamin Netanyahu needs to "finish the job" of his genocide in Gaza.

But parsing nuance has never been America's strong suit. Case in point: a heckler in the crowd of Jewish comedian Lucas Zelnick, who insisted that "all Jews were evil," leaving both the crowd and Zelnick himself shocked.

As Zelnick began a bit of his act about religious beliefs that, he told HuffPost, usually results in a few jokes about religion and little more, a woman in the crowd yelled:

"I'm against Jews!"

Zelnick was bewildered at first, as his Jewish identity is a frequent part of his act. He jokingly mused aloud why the woman even came to see him in the first place on that basis.

But then he did what we could really use more of nowadays: He attempted to understand her. And that really only made it worse.

Asked to clarify what she meant, the woman replied:

"You guys are evil."

Asked to explain why she felt this way, she told Zelnick to look at "what's happening in Palestine." Which Zelnick rightly found absurd.

He replied:

“Considering what’s happening in Palestine, you say. But that’s not all Jews. Like, I’m here, right, and I’m pro Palestine."

Blaming Jews collectively for the actions of individual Jews or an ethnic entity like the Israeli state is quite literally the definition of antisemitism, according to authorities like the International Holocaust Remembrance Association, so the reaction to the heckler was collective shock and anger, and rightfully so.

Other people in the audience offered to "kick her a*s," but she would not let it go, demanding Zelnick justify the Israeli government's actions in Gaza.

To which Zelnick replied:

“Why am I on the hook for explaining to you why one religion of people aren’t all evil at the individual level?"
"I care about being Jewish. I think what’s happening in Israel is horrible, but those are two different things.”

It's hard not to consider the woman emblematic of a virulent problem on the American left today, in which people engaging in political discourse often blame Jews for the Gaza genocide, often without seeming to realize they're doing so.

That "Zio" online nickname commenters have come up with (short for "Zionist") may evade the algorithms' hate speech detectors, but you can often swap it with the k-slur without changing the meaning or certainly the tone of the comment it appears in.

Leftist comments often routinely traffic in thousands of years old antisemitic conspiracy theories in their rhetoric—like that "Jews control everything" and other such nonsense.

It's almost certainly due to the fact that multiple studies and investigations have shown that Gaza discourse has been heavily fueled by online propaganda and bot campaigns online designed to influence and change political discourse and behavior.

Many online have said they've noticed a decline in such propaganda since Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy bombed Russian data centers, though hard data is too difficult to parse to know for sure that this is anything more than anecdotal.

Election data, on the other hand, is another story: The American Jewish community voted overwhelmingly for the Democratic party last Tuesday, whose candidates have become increasingly anti-Israel in the last year.

This includes Muslim Michigan Senator elect Abdul El-Sayed's election campaign, which garnered 60% of the Michigan Jewish community's vote despite being outspokenly on the side of Palestinians.

For Zelnick's part, he handled the heckler masterfully, making multiple attempts to bridge the understanding gap between her and himself.

That was no match for the young leftist's antisemitism however: Rather than have a discussion with him, she got up and left.

Regardless, many online praised Zelnick's handling of the situation.





Asked why he even bothered engaging with the heckler, Zelnick told HuffPost:

“It never occurred to me that trying to intimidate her or be unkind would have been a productive way to engage with her.”
"I...felt like she was a symptom of a larger machine―the internet―like she was repeating someone else’s thoughts rather than stating her own.”

Probably so, and last week got the election data to prove it.

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