Skip to content

GOP Senator Offers Stark Warning About What Trump Might Do If Republicans Lose Midterms

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Trump Just Urged MAGA To 'Vote By Mail' To Help Out Republicans In New Video—And The Hypocrisy Is Off The Charts

Screenshot of Donald Trump
@realDonaldTrump/X

After previously claiming that mail-in voting is a scam to help Democrats win elections, President Trump urged MAGA voters in a video on Saturday to vote by mail to help Republicans win the midterm elections—and was swiftly called out for his hypocrisy.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraOct 06, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio
Make us preferred on Google

President Donald Trump's hypocrisy is off the charts after he urged MAGA voters in a video on Saturday to vote by mail to help Republicans win the midterm elections despite years of claiming mail-in ballots are used by Democrats to rig elections.

Republicans have railed against early voting and vote-by-mail procedures in recent years, spurred by Trump's lies that they helped Democrats "steal" the 2020 election.

Research shows early voting greatly increases voter turnout, and a study from Stanford University’s Democracy and Polarization Lab published in April 2020 found that contrary to the widely-held belief among the GOP that vote-by-mail gives Democrats an advantage over Republicans, vote-by-mail options do not benefit one party more than another.

But an angry Trump fueled conspiracies around voting procedures that have led to the disparity that currently exists, with the early and absentee vote being dominated by Democrats and the same-day vote by Republicans.

He has pushed to eliminate no-excuse absentee voting as a central goal of the "SAVE America Act", a sweeping federal elections bill that faces long odds of passing in the Senate. Last month, the Supreme Court rejected Trump's attempt to restrict voting by mail, a decision that prompted him to complain that "these are not the people I interviewed to serve on the United States Supreme Court."

Despite all of this, he published a video post accompanied by the following caption:

"Republicans must WIN the 2026 Midterm Elections, and we must use every appropriate tool – whether you vote early, absentee, by mail, or in-person, we must swamp the Radical Left Dumocrats with massive turnout! SO IMPORTANT – PLEASE GET OUT AND VOTE. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

In the video, he says he is "asking every patriot to get out there and vote," adding:

"This is one of the most important elections of our lives... If your state has early voting, do not wait. Vote early, vote by mail, vote in person on Election Day, November 3 so we can defeat the radical left Dumbocrats in a midterm victory that is too big to rig."
"I call them 'Dumbocrats' because their policies are so bad. In this election, I'm asking you to pretend I'm on the ballot."

You can see his post and hear what he said in the video below.

When a reporter questioned Trump on Monday about why he's telling his supporters to vote by mail after years of declaring mail-in voting illegitimate, he said:

"They'll vote by mail or vote in person. I'd rather have them vote in person, but they can vote by mail if they want because we don't seem to have no choice, because a lot of people want to vote by mail, but a lot of very good people also want to vote in person."
"You can do either. What we're concerned about is there seems to be — no, not seems to be — there is a lot of cheating in vote by mail, a lot of cheating."

When the reporter pointed out that there is "no evidence" to support his claims, he insisted reporters should investigate the state of California, alleging mail ballot fraud. He called the reporter "fake news."

You can watch what happened in the video below.

Trump was swiftly criticized.


Adding to Trump's hypocrisy, he was called out for voting by mail in Florida's election in March—and even said it's okay that he did it because he's the "president."

Palm Beach County records show that Trump cast a mail-in ballot toward the end of March in the special election for Florida’s House District 87, the district that includes his Mar-a-Lago residence. He also voted by mail in the January primary for the same race.

Just one day earlier, he told the audience at a roundtable event in Memphis that "mail-in voting means mail-in cheating," pledging that "we got to do something about it all."

When questioned, he said "I decided I was going to vote by mail-in ballot because I couldn't be there because I had a lot of different things." With no sense of irony whatsoever, he said he voted by mail "because I'm President of the United States and because of the fact that I'm President of the United States, I did a mail-in ballot for elections that took place in Florida."

Latest News

Ryan Seacrest
Celebrities

Ryan Seacrest Just Showed Off His Insanely Ripped Abs In New Thirst Trap Photo—And Fans Are Stunned

Alyson Hannigan
Celebrities

'Buffy' Star Alyson Hannigan Just Shared A Selfie With Her 14-Year-Old Daughter—And They Could Be Twins

Photographs of Elisa Donovan and Brittany Murphy in the film "Clueless".
Celebrities

'Clueless' Star Reveals Alarming Encounter 4 Years Before Brittany Murphy's Death: 'Something Is Not Okay'

Nicolas Cage
Celebrities

Nicolas Cage Sparks Fan Debate After Saying The Marvel Cinematic Universe Is Turning Into A 'Glorified WWE'

More from People/donald-trump

screenshot of Victor Marx and Byron Rodgers
The Protector Nation/YouTube

MAGA Colorado Gubernatorial Candidate Slammed After Video Of Him Laughing About Violently Assaulting His Wife Resurfaces

In a 2021 video for a right-wing Christian podcast called The Protector Nation hosted by executive protection professional Byron Rodgers, Colorado pastor, self-described Christian Warrior, and Republican gubernatorial candidate Victor Marx laughed about assaulting his wife to teach her a lesson.

Marx told Rodgers:

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Vivek Ramaswamy picking up boy
RSBN

Vivek Ramaswamy Dragged After Awkwardly Picking Up Kid At Rally And Almost Dropping Him In Bizarre Viral Clip

Ohio Republican gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy was widely mocked after he attempted to pick up a 10-year-old boy at his rally in Vandalia, Ohio, on Saturday and nearly dropped him.

Ramaswamy interrupted his remarks after noticing two children seated together in the audience. According to video captured by Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN), he asked whether the pair were brother and sister before turning his attention to the sign they were holding.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump; Tom Cotton
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images; Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Trump Gives Out MAGA Senator's Cell Number In Angry Screed Over His Opposition To Daylight Saving Time Bill

After Arkansas Republican Senator Tom Cotton said he would not move forward with legislation that would make Daylight Saving Time permanent, President Donald Trump lashed out on social media by posting Cotton's purported cell phone number.

When Daylight Saving Time ends in the autumn, clocks are turned back one hour to standard time, moving an hour of daylight from the evening into the morning. The Sunshine Protection Act, which passed the House in July, would instead make Daylight Saving Time permanent, keeping that additional hour of daylight in the evening year-round.

Keep ReadingShow less
Byron Donalds
Kevin Lamarque-Pool/Getty Images

MAGA Nominee Assures Tearful MAGA Grandma That He'll Pass Law Forcing Her Estranged Daughter To Let Her See Her Grandson In Unhinged Clip

Florida Republican Representative and current gubernatorial candidate Byron Donalds was criticized after he told a MAGA-supporting grandmother that he'll look into passing a law that would require grandparents to be able to see their grandchildren against their parents' wishes.

The woman in question asked Donalds about grandparents' legal right to see their grandchildren, revealing that her "petty" daughter had decided to go "no contact," preventing her from seeing her grandchild.

Keep ReadingShow less
Bravo Star Sparks Debate After Calling Andy Cohen 'Cheap' Over How Much He Pays His Babysitter
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM; Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Bravo Star Sparks Debate After Calling Andy Cohen 'Cheap' Over How Much He Pays His Babysitter

The Housewives may want to grab their popcorn because Andy Cohen just landed himself in the hot seat.

It all went down earlier this week on Andy Cohen Live, where Jeff Lewis was promoting his new series, Still Flipping Out, when Cohen shared a recent babysitting dilemma. He found a sitter through an old friend, but there was one tiny detail nobody discussed beforehand—how much he would pay her.

Keep ReadingShow less