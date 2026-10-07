Skip to content

'Great British Baking Show' Judge Praised For Shutting Down Notion That Dessert Should Be Considered 'Naughty'

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Kylie Jenner Divides Fans After Revealing That She Rented Out An Entire Movie Theater To See A Film

Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner/YouTube

Kylie Jenner is going viral after sharing a video about how she rented out an entire movie theater to see the movie Verity, with some speculating that it's due to her level of fame—and it sparked a heated debate.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanOct 07, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio
Make us preferred on Google

Kim Kardashian has likely heard, "People are dying, Kim," a million times, and now, Kylie Jenner's probably going to be haunted with, "People need groceries, Kylie."

Jenner is receiving pushback online after a recent "day in the life" vlog-style video on YouTube, in which she shared that she had booked an entire movie theater for herself and a few friends to see Verity.

Based on the vlog, the theater, complete with leather seats, extra buckets of popcorn, and a wide variety of snacks and candies, was booked for three people in total.

The segment of the vlog in which Jenner reserved the theater was shared on X by user @ayekeeno, who wrote:

"Kylie Jenner shows how she has to rent out entire movie theaters when she goes to watch a movie with her friends in LA because of how famous she is"

You can watch the segment here:

Fellow X users shared in @ayekeeno's disdain for renting out a whole theater.





Other X users similarly pushed back against Jenner's actions, pointing out that the Kardashians and Jenners did not need to go to all of this trouble just to see a movie.

After all, it's Los Angeles, where celebrity sightings are bound to happen. Even if a person believes the Kardashians and Jenners are elite celebrities, it's still fairly unlikely that anything would happen beyond a shoutout and request for an autograph.

Many celebrities have dressed a little differently or worn a hat to participate in everyday activities like going to a movie, and most felt that Jenner and her friends could have pulled that off easily enough.





People seem less upset about the fact that Jenner booked a movie theater for a night out with the girls than the fact that she had to draw people's attention to it.

It would have been easy enough to share in her vlog which movie she was seeing, and which of her friends would be there, and maybe even what she thought of the movie after the fact. A few celebrities talking off the cuff about a movie they'd just seen for the first time might actually be entertaining.

But offering up yet another reminder that the family has a lot of money while most of their viewers can hardly afford groceries, gas, or medication? That's not a good look.

Latest News

Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Nebraska MAGA Rallygoers Erupt In Cheers After Trump Makes Bonkers Claim About Lawnmowers In Surreal Rally Clip

Screenshots of Abdul El-Sayed and JD Vance
Trending

Adbul El-Sayed Just Gave JD Vance A Hilariously Brutal New Nickname—And Ouch!

Screenshots of Dr. Mehmet Oz and Laura Ingraham
2026 Elections

Dr. Oz Just Made An Absurd Claim About The Price Of Butter—And Even Laura Ingraham Pushed Back

Screenshot of Gabe Poirot
Funny News

Christian YouTuber Claims He Went To Heaven For 18 Days And Met Jesus In Bonkers Fox News Clip: 'Talk About Testosterone!'

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Gavin Newsom; Screenshot of Donald Trump
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images; @Acyn/X

California Leaders Slam Trump After He Offers To Let Iran 'Take Out' Los Angeles And San Diego In Unhinged Speech

California Governor Gavin Newsom and other Democratic leaders in the state condemned President Donald Trump after he seemingly offered to let Iran bomb Los Angeles and San Diego as a "small price" for war.

Trump was speaking at a midterm campaign rally in Grand Island, Nebraska, on Monday to boost the campaign of GOP Senator Pete Ricketts when he argued that that high gas prices are a "small price to pay for keeping the world safe."

Keep ReadingShow less
Marina Hanly speaks out after being denied access to the women’s restroom at the Sportsman’s Club.
@marinafromrougaroux/Instagram

Punk Band Speaks Out After Ditching Show When Trans Band Member Was Denied Access To Women's Restroom At Venue

Superman may still be trying to prove he’s punk rock, but Rougaroux just made a pretty convincing case. The Vancouver punk band refused to play a scheduled show after singer Marina Hanly, who is transgender, was prevented from using the women’s restroom at a venue on Prince Edward Island.

Rougaroux was scheduled to perform at the Sportsman’s Club in Charlottetown during its cross-Canada tour. While unloading equipment, Hanly headed toward the women’s restroom—and things went south before she even made it inside.

Keep ReadingShow less
Karoline Leavitt
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Fox News Just Announced That Karoline Leavitt Is Joining The Network—And Everyone's Saying The Same Thing

Former White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is raising eyebrows after Fox News announced she would join the network after stepping away from her Trump administration role following the birth of her baby.

Leavitt, a New Hampshire native, recently moved back to the state with her husband and two young children. She gave birth to her second child in May.

Keep ReadingShow less
Larry Bagby (left) and Tobias Jelinek recreate their iconic Hocus Pocus cemetery scene 33 years later.
@danskter_omz/Instagram; Walt Disney Pictures

'Hocus Pocus' Stars Recreate Iconic Scene 33 Years Later—And Fans Are Loving It

Someone must have lit the Black Flame Candle because 1993 just came back to life.

Omri Katz, Tobias Jelinek, and Larry Bagby reunited at Burial Hill in Massachusetts to recreate one of the 1993 film’s most memorable scenes, bringing Max, Jay, and Ice back together at the cemetery where their onscreen trouble began.

Keep ReadingShow less
Chuck Lorre; Donald Trump
Michael Tullberg/Getty Images; Nikos Frazier/Omaha World-Herald via Getty Images

White House Lashes Out At 'Big Bang Theory' Creator After He Calls Trump A 'Piece Of Sh*t' In Blistering Speech

Television writer and producer Chuck Lorre, who first gained success in the 1990s with shows like Grace Under Fire and Dharma & Greg, delivered a speech that got MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's White House hot and bothered.

While accepting an award at the Project Angel Food Angel Awards in Los Angeles, the Big Bang Theory and Two and a Half Men creator called Trump a "bloated orange piece of sh*t" and a "Russian asset." Lorre also took a swipe at First Lady Melania Trump.

Keep ReadingShow less