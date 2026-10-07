Kylie Jenner Divides Fans After Revealing That She Rented Out An Entire Movie Theater To See A Film

Kim Kardashian has likely heard, "People are dying, Kim," a million times, and now, Kylie Jenner's probably going to be haunted with, "People need groceries, Kylie."

Jenner is receiving pushback online after a recent "day in the life" vlog-style video on YouTube, in which she shared that she had booked an entire movie theater for herself and a few friends to see Verity.

Based on the vlog, the theater, complete with leather seats, extra buckets of popcorn, and a wide variety of snacks and candies, was booked for three people in total.

The segment of the vlog in which Jenner reserved the theater was shared on X by user @ayekeeno, who wrote:

"Kylie Jenner shows how she has to rent out entire movie theaters when she goes to watch a movie with her friends in LA because of how famous she is"

You can watch the segment here:

Fellow X users shared in @ayekeeno's disdain for renting out a whole theater.

















Other X users similarly pushed back against Jenner's actions, pointing out that the Kardashians and Jenners did not need to go to all of this trouble just to see a movie.

After all, it's Los Angeles, where celebrity sightings are bound to happen. Even if a person believes the Kardashians and Jenners are elite celebrities, it's still fairly unlikely that anything would happen beyond a shoutout and request for an autograph.

Many celebrities have dressed a little differently or worn a hat to participate in everyday activities like going to a movie, and most felt that Jenner and her friends could have pulled that off easily enough.

















People seem less upset about the fact that Jenner booked a movie theater for a night out with the girls than the fact that she had to draw people's attention to it.

It would have been easy enough to share in her vlog which movie she was seeing, and which of her friends would be there, and maybe even what she thought of the movie after the fact. A few celebrities talking off the cuff about a movie they'd just seen for the first time might actually be entertaining.

But offering up yet another reminder that the family has a lot of money while most of their viewers can hardly afford groceries, gas, or medication? That's not a good look.