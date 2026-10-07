'Great British Baking Show' Judge Praised For Shutting Down Notion That Dessert Should Be Considered 'Naughty'

Season 17 of The Great British Baking Show in the United States, or The Great British Bake Off in the United Kingdom, is off to a delicious start. Like every other year, there have been hilarious moments and delectable nuggets of wisdom.

Already this year, host Alison Hammond was applauded for affirming a Northern Ireland contestant's accent, and after the latest episode, dessert judge Nigella Lawson has been applauded for advocating for the moral neutrality of dessert.

While moving through the contestant tent alongside Paul Hollywood, Lawson tried contestant Molly Chauhan's chocolate and hazelnut cookie recipe.

Commenting on the cookie's overall delivery, Hollywood claimed:

"A cookie should be quite indulgent and naughty."

But Nigella Lawson did not like that comment and immediately cut in:

"I don't approve of talking about food as 'naughty.'"

"We need to take our pleasures where we can in life."

Multiple contestants could be heard agreeing in the background, including Molly Chauhan.

Sleep doctor Shelby Harris, PsyD, DBSM, shared the clip on Instagram, praising Lawson:

"In a world of #SkinnyTok and a return to problematic restrictive eating patterns yet again, let there be more [Nigella Lawson] in this world."

You can watch the segment here:

Lawson's comment was met with a lot of praise, especially with the recent resurgence of "skinny culture" and the ubiquity of GLP-1s and fad diets. Certain foods, with desserts absolutely included, are being villainized anew, with many people recommending cutting them out entirely to achieve the perfect-sized waist.

But just as we've learned in the past, this all-or-nothing mentality helps no one. It's far better to live life with a sense of moderation and, as Lawson asserted, find joy where we can find it.

Fans praised Lawson, viewing the comment as an important addition to the conversation:

@sleepdocshelby/Instagram

@sleepdocshelby/Instagram

@sleepdocshelby/Instagram

@sleepdocshelby/Instagram

@sleepdocshelby/Instagram

@sleepdocshelby/Instagram

@sleepdocshelby/Instagram

@sleepdocshelby/Instagram

@sleepdocshelby/Instagram

@sleepdocshelby/Instagram

@sleepdocshelby/Instagram

It would be easy to dismiss this as just a sweet comment on a baking show or a baking enthusiast showing love for a baked good, but it's more than that. It's a form of acceptance and self-love—allowing ourselves to like what we like and to find pleasure in the little things in life while we still have them.