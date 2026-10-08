Blink-182's Tom DeLonge Gets Emotional As Stadium Full Of Padres Fans Belt Out 'All The Small Things'

For Blink-182 frontman Tom DeLonge, all the small things added up to one big emotional moment Tuesday night—and this time, the crowd was singing his song.

The 50-year-old musician was at Petco Park on October 6 to cheer on his hometown San Diego Padres as they faced the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 3 of the National League Division Series (NLDS).

But as one Fox broadcaster pointed out, the real show came from the stands:

“What a cool moment here in San Diego. Blink-182, especially for those of us of a certain age, we all know they have an extensive, very impressive catalogue of late ‘90s and 2000s pop-punk music.”

As the Padres carried a 4–3 lead into the eighth inning, thousands of fans belted out the band's 1999 hit "All the Small Things."

Watch the scene unfold below:

🎸 @blink182's @tomdelonge in attendance tonight as Petco Park sings "All The Small Things" during Game 3 🎶 https://t.co/d5sOPKJVws

— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 7, 2026

Fox cameras caught DeLonge appearing to hold back tears as he soaked it all in, waving his yellow Padres rally towel before turning toward the camera and singing the familiar lyric, “Work sucks, I know.”

The announcer could only imagine what DeLonge was experiencing:

“But to be in the ballpark when 43,000+ are singing one of your biggest hits to you. Can’t imagine the feeling.”

And no, this wasn't a surprise concert.

"All the Small Things" has become a Petco Park tradition, playing whenever the Padres carry a lead into the eighth inning. Apparently, San Diego has figured out how to make pop-punk part of its postseason playbook.

The Padres gave their supporters another reason to celebrate, holding on to defeat Milwaukee and avoid elimination.

During a 2023 interview, DeLonge described hearing Blink-182's music at sporting events as magical, though he had a few thoughts about the song selection.

The singer-songwriter wasn't shy about offering his own musical critique:

“I keep hearing our songs at sports games. You know, honestly, what I think? We’ve got more aggressive songs. We’ve got better songs than that one. We’ve gotta get you one that’s a little bit louder, a little bit gnarlier. Gotta pump people up. That’s what I’m thinking. I have comments.”

Whether the Padres take his advice remains to be seen. But there's something delightfully unexpected about a musician accustomed to commanding packed venues finding himself on the receiving end of a performance.

And naturally, a scene like that was bound to make its way beyond the ballpark, giving social media users plenty to discuss.

Here's how social media responded:





































































Blink-182's California roots run deeper than a ballpark playlist.

DeLonge grew up in Poway, just outside San Diego, where he helped launch Blink-182 in 1992 alongside Mark Hoppus and original drummer Scott Raynor. Hoppus, who spent part of his childhood in California, joined after his sister Anne introduced him to DeLonge. Raynor helped establish the band's early sound before departing in 1998.

Travis Barker, a Fontana, California, native, replaced Raynor that year, bringing another Southern California connection to the trio that would become one of pop-punk's biggest acts.

The Padres' postseason run ultimately ended with a 3–1 defeat to Milwaukee in Game 4, giving the Brewers a 3–1 series victory in the NLDS. But there's another comeback on the calendar for Blink-182 fans. After taking a break from touring in 2026, the band is reportedly planning to return to the road in 2027.

The Padres may have played their final game of the season, but San Diego's pop-punk soundtrack isn't going anywhere. And when Blink-182 hits the stage again, there'll be another reason to turn up "The Rock Show."