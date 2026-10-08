Glen Powell Sparks Debate After Explaining Why He Doesn't 'Like' To Talk About Politics

On Tuesday, October 6, Trump was in Sparrows Point, Maryland, celebrating plans for a massive new shipyard when he veered from submarines and military investments to offer an troubling preview of what's ahead.

The president singled out his budget director, Russ Vought:

“Director of the Office of Management and Budget, Russ Vought, who is fantastic. He’s done a job. We have some big surprises coming up in another few weeks, right, Russ? He’s going to be one of the very important people in the history of our country, in my opinion. He’s got some great things happening.”

No explanation followed. And with Election Day approaching, the timing raised more than a few eyebrows.

For the full dose of presidential ambiguity, watch below:

Trump shouts out Russ Vought and then says, ominously, "we have some big surprises coming up in a few weeks, right Russ? He's gonna be one of the important people in the history of our country." https://t.co/rDaAQqZcjk

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 6, 2026

And who exactly is Trump's accomplice?

Meet Russell Vought, director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) and a key architect of Project 2025.

Not to be confused with Vought International, the sinister corporation from The Boys, this Vought helped shape the Heritage Foundation's blueprint for expanding presidential power , restructuring federal agencies, restricting reproductive rights, and intensifying immigration enforcement.

No Compound V required—just Project 2025, with Project 2028 apparently getting a head start.

CNN previously reported that Vought was secretly recorded discussing plans for a second Trump administration with people he believed were relatives of a wealthy conservative donor.

You can watch the undercover footage below:

- YouTube CNN

Which makes Trump's relationship with Vought and Project 2025 particularly interesting.

During his 2024 campaign, he worked overtime to distance himself from Project 2025, insisting he knew nothing about the initiative despite its ties to several figures from his first administration.

Trump was particularly determined to keep the conservative blueprint at a restraining-order distance, saying:

“I know nothing about Project 2025. I have no idea who is behind it. I disagree with some of the things they're saying and some of the things they're saying are absolutely ridiculous and abysmal. Anything they do, I wish them luck, but I have nothing to do with them.”

But it wasn't long before Project 2025 went from “wrong number” to having its own parking space at the White House.

And that brings us to 2026, where the president's election-season promises sound less like campaign pitches and more like a game show with Congress as the grand prize.

Among them?

A proposed $5,000 payment to American adults if Republicans retain control of Congress. His administration has also pursued health care refund checks and payments to seniors, raising questions about where government spending ends and election interference incentives begin.

And judging by the reactions online, nobody was rushing to put on a "surprise" party hat:









































So what should Americans expect if Project 2025: The Sequel Nobody Ordered makes its way to Washington? Well, the original has already given us a revealing preview.

According to The 19th, advocacy-group trackers estimated that roughly half the blueprint's goals had been implemented by late 2025. Beyond Washington paperwork, Americans have seen tougher immigration enforcement, rescinded federal abortion guidance, restrictions on transgender military service, and cuts to LGBTQ+ health research.

Apparently, this was one plan that didn't spend much time gathering dust.

And because no Trump speech is complete without a few detours, the president also warned about what might happen if Democrats regain control of Congress.

Follow the rest of Trump's train of thought below:

- YouTube LiveNow from Fox

Of course, none of this came entirely out of left field.

Before the 2024 election, Kamala Harris, Pennsylvania state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, and Sen. Bernie Sanders warned Americans about the conservative agenda. Those warnings didn't prevent Trump's return to the White House. But two years later, voters have more than campaign predictions to consider.

And as Fox News commentator Jessica Tarlov warned, the concern now extends to whether Trump might attempt to interfere with the midterm elections.

So, perhaps November's biggest surprise won't come from Trump or totally-not-a-super-villain Vought at all. It'll come from what Americans decide at the ballot box.