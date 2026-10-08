Glen Powell Sparks Debate After Explaining Why He Doesn't 'Like' To Talk About Politics

Actor Glen Powell, who stars in Hulu's sports comedy series Chad Powers, told Esquire magazine that he remains silent about politics because his "calling is elsewhere."
The Austin, Texas, native—who still calls the state home after having bought himself and each of his family members homes there—is best known for roles in the Top Gun sequel Top Gun: Maverick, the Twister sequel/reboot Twisters, and the Running Man remake.
Powell told Esquire:
"Over time, I realized that politics divide people. People trying to prove their point—for me, it’s the worst version of a conversation. I genuinely do not like the discourse."
Powell, whose mother worked for the U.S. Treasury Department during the Reagan administration, added:
"It’s not as healthy as it once was. [Engaging in politics] is not presently possible. I applaud people for jumping into those things and fighting for what they believe in."
"If I were a political person, I would be talking about it. For me, my calling is elsewhere."
But in the current political climate, especially in states like Texas, Powell's attempted neutrality is drawing heat. New York Magazine's The Cut did an opinion piece calling Powell out.
Writer Olivia Craighead opined:
"It does sort of seem that Powell thinks politics is simply a conversation that might make things awkward at a dinner party and not something that directly affects people’s real lives."
"'For me, my calling is elsewhere' is, unfortunately, an amazing way to say you don’t want to do something."
Some people who don't believe that celebrities should talk politics agreed with Powell:
@21Naija/X
But many others took Powell to task for his silence about the current state of affairs in the United States:
@woodo/Bluesky
@woodo/Bluesky
MEDIOCRE WHAT IDIOT! I've said from the beginning of his "rise" that this chud has zero juice... If you asked AI to make a picture of a GTA NPC only stupider...Glen Powell
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— Darth Biblio (@darthbiblio.bsky.social) October 8, 2026 at 9:22 AM
I mean he is typecast as a brainless bimbo for a reason and I doubt it's because he thinks Republicans don't think about obscenity the same way Marcuse does
— Thisilove (@thisilove.bsky.social) October 7, 2026 at 11:18 PM
@lindsayfickas; @notagallopho/Bluesky
Why is Glen Powell being pushed on us like fiber was in the 1980s? At least that had some potential flavor, unlike this dime a dozen & dim as a dead bulb unprincipled white male, who believes having a backbone will damage his brand.
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— Shawn Patrick Farrell (@shawnfarrell.bsky.social) October 8, 2026 at 5:20 AM
@dmccoy_01/X
Another thing:It's hilarious Glen Powell was all "RUNNING MAN flopped cause of Paramount's marketing" & in the same interivew said "I don't do politics."Yeah, and that's another reason why your movie flopped.The book is a loud & angry political statement.No one wants "Both sides" BS.
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— ChainPaul Man: The Movie - Reze-less Arc. (@plh85.bsky.social) October 8, 2026 at 12:32 AM
When The Guardian asked Powell last year about avoiding public discourse as a public figure, Powell stated:
"The sad part is you do have to separate yourself. You can’t get caught up in it – it has nothing to do with you, it has to do with ad dollars. And, you know, there is no course-correcting. If something’s false, you’re not actually setting the record straight, you’re just feeding the beast."
"That’s why I don’t say sh*t—just let it come, and let it go. Not feeding the beast and not trying to fight anything. I’ve realized the smart people in Hollywood don’t try to fight anything that has nothing to do with them."
That's a very different take than his current admiration for those who speak out in the face of fascism.
What a difference a year, or a publicist, can make.