A Photo Of 'Superman' Star Skyler Gisondo From 2015 Is Sparking Hilarious Memes—And Even Skyler Is Cracking Up

Actor Skyler Gisondo is rapidly rising to the top of the Hollywood A-list—he's kinda everywhere at the moment.

After already establishing himself in films like Superman and the critically acclaimed 2026 psychological thriller Primetime, Gisondo is now stepping into the spotlight for one of the fall's biggest movies.

He'll play Ben Stiller's son in Focker-in-Law, the newest installment of the beloved Meet the Parents franchise.

But while he may be a 30-year-old grown-up nowadays, Gisondo started his career as a boy-next-door-type kid, and an adorable photo of him from back in the day is going viral—and creating memes so good even Gisondo himself is joining in.

It all began with a photo of Gisondo smiling like an aw-shucks all-American kid at the premiere of the 2015 remaked of Vacation, in which he starred alongide Ed Helms, Christina Applegate, Leslie Mann, and the original film's stars Beverly D'Angelo and Chevy Chase.

The photo is nothing short of downright wholesome, with Gisondo grinning in a grey suit and black tie in a way that makes you think he might be, say, a 9th grader at a perfect-attendance ceremony at school. Aww...

And it seems a lot of people on the internet saw the same thing, because the photo has launched an entire meme where people talk about Gisondo as if he is in fact a schoolboy.

The results have been so hilarious—and so plentiful—that they made their way to Gisondo himself, and he's been posting his favorites to his Instagram Stories.

So what kind of memes are we talking? Well, remember those kids we all knew back in school—like that one kid who was always pretending to give himself a shot with a mechanical pencil?

Right. Or how about the kid who kicked a dodgeball so hard it got lodged in the school gym's ceiling?

Of course. And then there was that one lucky duck who always got pulled out of school for dentist appointments.

It just sort of took off from there, and has become a compendium of core shared memories from our school days.





















One, of course, joked about that thing that has become universal in schools: the kid with the peanut allergy.

That one tickled Gisondo so much that he even popped up in the comments of an Instagram round-up of all the memes to confirm both his allergy status and his love of the trend.

@skylergisondo/Instagram

Gisondo wrote:

"Shockingly no peanut allergy, but otherwise feeling really seen here."

He's also changed his profile picture on Instagram to the 2015 one that started this whole thing. Long live Hollywood stars with a sense of humor about themselves!