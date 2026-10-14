Trump Slammed After Mocking Protester's Weight And Brutal Assault At His MAGA Rally

President Donald Trump was criticized after he mocked the appearance of a protester who was shoved and punched in the face at a rally in Ohio to the cheers of those in attendance, who chanted "USA! USA!" after she was escorted out by law-enforcement.
The protester was wearing a "release the Epstein files" shirt when she was physically assaulted by a member of the crowd as Trump watched from the podium during a midterm election rally in Youngstown, Ohio.
As officers escorted the protester out, Trump smiled and said, without any evidence whatsoever:
“He’s a paid protester. They’re all paid. They get paid by the lefties—in order to destroy our country. They’re scum.”
"But he's going back home to mom. He's going back home to mom. Look at him. Don't we love law enforcement? Oh, he's gotta go on a diet."
"He’s a fat guy. Gotta go on a diet fast. We all do.”
As the crowd chanted "USA! USA!" Trump added:
“You know, they are paid protesters; that’s a very low-class protester. What he doesn’t know is that his mother and father voted for me. They’re angry as hell.”
[mimickingparents] “'That’s our boy, what’s he doing there?' He’s gonna get home and he’s gonna get smacked.”
You can watch what happened in the video below.
Trump was widely condemned for egging on the violence.
Youngstown Police have encouraged the unidentified woman to file a complaint and launch a criminal investigation.
Ohio law classifies punching another person as assault, though whether the offense is charged as a misdemeanor or felony—and what penalties may follow—depends on the circumstances, including the assailant’s intent and the severity of the attack.
Mahoning County Sheriff’s spokesman Gerry Ricciutti said deputies might not have witnessed the entire confrontation. They made no arrests, including of the protester who was escorted out of the venue. “They were just walked out of the building,” he said.
Youngstown Police Lieutenant Frank Rutherford said:
“No one should be assaulted at an event. If you punch somebody in the face, you should get in trouble for that. That’s wrong.”
“If you know the victim, have her make a police report. If she does want to file a complaint, we will take a report, absolutely, and fully investigate.”
Since the arena is within Youngstown city limits, local police and prosecutors would handle any arrest or prosecution arising from an alleged crime.