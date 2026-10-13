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Dan Levy Rips 'SNL' Host Shane Gillis For Claiming Women At Gym 'Dress Like Wh*res' In Misogynistic Monologue

Shane Gillis; Dan Levy
Saturday Night Live/YouTube; @instadanjlevy/Instagram

Schitt's Creek star Dan Levy sounded off in an Instagram video after Shane Gillis' misogynistic opening monologue on Saturday Night Live, saying that "more men need to be standing up in opposition to it."

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanOct 13, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
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Last weekend, comedian Shane Gillis performed the opening monologue on Saturday Night Live, and his words have been widely criticized as sexist, misogynistic, and deeply problematic.

Much of the monologue details going back to the gym to get in better shape, during which he talked about women "dressed like wh*res" and warned other men to not get caught on camera staring at these women, insinuating that he was checking them out while they recorded themselves working out.

He also joked about adding hiking to his routine, during which he saw a "very attractive" woman and made crude insinuations about being alone in the woods with her.

You can watch a clip of the monologue here:

These jokes would be problematic at any time, but people are finding them in particularly poor taste while the "Cornell 7" is still being investigated.

One person who responded to the SNL skit was fellow comedian and Schitt's Creek star Dan Levy, who found these jokes to not only be problematic but to perpetuate sexist and misogynistic ideals, making it an "everybody issue."

Levy pointed out:

"Women wearing short shorts at the gym does not make them wh*res. It makes the men calling them wh*res misogynists."
"There's a difference there."
"By the way, I've seen more men's nipples at the gym than I've ever seen women showing their bodies off."
"But I'm speechless that something like that can exist on live national television."
"And to be perfectly honest, more men need to be standing up in opposition to it because it's complacency that has created the environment in which women are sexually assaulted, and it's a 'conversation' as opposed to a 'crime.'"
"This is not a women's issue; this is an everybody issue."
"Because the more that men objectify women in the media, the more that other men see them as objects and treat them as objects."
"They are not objects. They are superior human beings to men, OK?"
"And I'm sorry if this gets me in trouble with the internet, but f**k."

You can watch Levy's reaction here:

Fans and fellow celebrities loudly applauded Levy's comments and agreed with him wholeheartedly.

@instadanjlevy/Instagram

@instadanjlevy/Instagram

@instadanjlevy/Instagram

@instadanjlevy/Instagram

@instadanjlevy/Instagram

@instadanjlevy/Instagram

@instadanjlevy/Instagram

@instadanjlevy/Instagram

@instadanjlevy/Instagram

@instadanjlevy/Instagram

Some will dismiss Gillis's monologue as just a series of jokes, but it's jokes like these that soften the area around the larger issues—namely, how women are perceived and treated by society, and how they are later treated when someone gets hurt.

It's okay to joke around and even joke about a brightly-colored outfit, but when it slips into name-calling and insinuating things about a person based on how they're dressed, it becomes something we have to talk about as more than just a joke.

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