Travis Kelce Sparks Backlash After 'Liking' Video Of Shane Gillis' Misogynistic 'SNL' Monologue

Kansas City football player and Mr. Taylor Swift Travis Kelce is drawing backlash for liking a social media post of controversial comedian Shane Gillis' Saturday Night Live monologue in which he said women who wear workout clothes at the gym dress like "whores" and that everyone is either "Hitler or gay."
While people like Schitt's Creek creator and actor Dan Levy called out the misogyny in Gillis' monologue, apparently Kelce finds it acceptable in a time when people are asking what made 57 Ivy League men at Cornell decide rape is a group bonding experience and incapacitated women are party favors.
So people were disappointed when Kelce liked an Instagram post of Gillis' monologue after SNL posted it online.
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Lest anyone think that Kelce likes every SNL post, someone pointed out that he hadn't liked Dakota Johnson's opening monologue that featured his wife, Taylor Swift.
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Kelce apparently failed to read the room—or travels in toxic manosphere spaces online that are bending over backwards to defend Gillis—but plenty of people have explained what they objected to in Gillis' version of comedy.
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Gillis had been tapped to be a featured player by SNL back in 2019, but was fired before his first appearance on the show over his racist and homophobic comments on and off stage.
Several racist clips from a now-deleted episode of his podcast with Matt McCusker, Matt and Shane’s Secret Podcast, and other clips showing the duo using anti-gay slurs resurfaced online, causing SNL to rescind their offer.
SNL producer Lorne Michaels later claimed it was not his decision to fire Gillis, but rather NBC execs had to force him not to platform a comedian who thought racism and homophobia were funny. While his behavior earned him the ax from NBC, Michaels has brought Gillis back three times now to host his show.