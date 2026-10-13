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George Conway Epically Trolls Laura Loomer After She Claims New York DMV's Credit Card Machine Displayed 'Palestinian Flag'

George Conway; Laura Loomer
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for CNN; Brandon Bell/Getty Images

MAGA influencer Laura Loomer cried foul after claiming that a credit card machine at a New York City DMV "deliberately" displayed the Palestinian flag—and anti-Trump activist George Conway trolled her over her ridiculous claim.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotOct 13, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta of the Očhéthi Šakówiŋ, Kanien'kehá:ka of the Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself another proud Maineiac.

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Conspiracy theorist and acolyte of MAGA Republican President Donald Trump Laura Loomer drew widespread ridicule over her latest outrageous claim. Lawyer and ex-husband of Trump staffer Kellyanne Conway turned anti-Trump activist George Conway lead the charge on calling Loomer out on her latest nonsense.

On October 7, Loomer shared a photo on X that was allegedly taken at a Department of Motor Vehicles office in New York City. The MAGA influencer also tagged NYC's progressive Democratic Socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani's personal X account.

Loomer captioned the photo:

"This was just sent to me."
"The photo was taken at a DMV today in New York City."
"Why does the credit card machine at the DMV in Mamdnai’s NYC have the Palestinian flag as the screensaver on October 7th?"
"[Zohran Mamdani] disgraceful."
"Deliberate and intentional."

You can see Loomer's post here:

@LauraLoomer/X

According to Loomer, this DMV office in NYC was deliberately and intentionally displaying the Palestinian flag on its credit card reader. Only Loomer knows why Mayor Mamdani was tagged instead of New York Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul.

Vehicle registration, driver's licenses, and related services in New York City are handled by the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (NYSDMV). NYC doesn't operate its own separate DMV.

Regardless of who Loomer blamed, it took no time at all for her fellow X users to post a community note on her "gotcha" post targeting NYC's Muslim mayor.

X users wrote:

"The screen shows a standard geometric "Welcome" design on an Ingenico iSC Touch 250 terminal using red/white/green colors, not the Palestinian flag (horizontal black/white/green stripes with red triangle). These devices commonly use default or processor-set wallpapers."

community note on post by @LauraLoomer/X

Users included two links, one to the credit card machine's support page and a second to the Wikipedia entry about the Palestinian flag.

None of the three versions of the flag—the national, the presidential standard, nor the state—resembles the welcome screen on the card reader Loomer shared.

You can see the three versions and a close-up of the card reader screen here:

Palestinian national, presidential, and state flags and screenshot of Ingenico credit card reader welcome screen Wikipedia; @LauraLoomer/X

In response to Loomer's claim, Conway quote shared her post and added a photo of his own.

Tongue firmly in cheek, Conway shared a photo of a traffic light captioned:

"This was just sent to me."
"Palestinian-flag colored lights on display in New York City."
"Disgusting."

You can see his mocking post here:

@gtconway3d/X

Conway was not alone in calling out Loomer in comments on her post and reshares.

@USA_Polling/X



@GenXGirl1994 reply to @LauraLoomer/X




@harryjsisson/X



@evankaloudis reply to @LauraLoomer/X


@TrumpPedophile2 reply to @LauraLoomer/X



@NadaKaupas reply to @LauraLoomer/X



@TadhgHickey/X

Like most MAGA minions, Loomer has a loose grasp on reality.

Unlike most, though, Loomer is welcomed at the White House and on Air Force One and frequently has the ear of Trump.

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