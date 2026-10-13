CNN Just Visited A Struggling MAGA Store—And It Spells Bad News For Trump

CNN correspondent Elle Reeve returned to Whitey Taylor's Trump Town USA in Boones Mill, Virginia, for the first time since visiting in 2023, and her segment shows that business for the Donald Trump-themed shop has collapsed as more MAGA followers break away from the president.

Reeve, in a segment for Anderson Cooper 360, reported that "things aren't what they used to be" for the store. She spoke with Taylor, who revealed that the store, which used to make $12,000 to $15,000 in sales per day now only makes between $1,500 - $2,000 per day. On occasion, Taylor will hit $3,000 in sales if he's lucky.

Taylor said he believes Trump supporters “are mad at the president,” though he expressed a wish for sales to rebound once Trump leaves office:

“People ask me all the time, ‘Oh, so when are you going to close?’ You know, I said 2040 [because it gives] all the Trump kids time to run through the office first.” ...

"They'll come here by the droves and say, 'What have you got, man? I know you're still there. So we'll be here waiting on them."

Reeve also spoke with customers including a man named Stevie Lovell who said many MAGA voters have turned away from Trump:

“I’ve seen a lot of Trump supporters just say heck with him, put his sticker upside down or not fly his flag or put a red zero on it. You know, I’ve seen a few of those. Very few people still support Trump.”

"I'm not a supporter of the war in Iran, and just like later on, we found out information about the war in Iraq -- we found out that we shouldn't have been there. ... This thing that's going on in Gaza is horrible. I think it's more horrible than what's going on in Iran, personally."

Lovell, who said he still plans to vote Republican straight down the ticket, had this to say about ICE raids and arrests around the country:

"If you give people absolute power, they abuse it."

Lovell also said he was bothered by a report that Trump has made more money while in office than any other president before him:

"Profit isn't a dirty word, but it kind of does bother me a little bit that he's in office, and he's gaining a lot."

One shopper who has two teenagers at home revealed their grocery bill now runs between $800 to $1,000 a month and said Trump is to blame for the high prices because of "the war," referring to the ongoing war with Iran.

They added:

“My son’s 17, my daughter’s 14. My grocery bills anywhere between 800 to $1,000 a month. When you’re going to the store and you’re paying five bucks for a pineapple, then you got to choose fruit or gas. Like, it’s really, really hard.”

This same shopper said that the nation's founders strived for a nation where "everybody can have their own opinion" but nonetheless offered justifications for their disdain for former Vice President Kamala Harris while buying a derogatory bookmark.

You can watch what happened in the video below.

Many agree this spells trouble for the president even if their sympathies for these voters are limited.





We wonder how many of these people will actually follow through and make the GOP pay at the voting booth.