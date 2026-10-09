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TikToker Lays Out 5 'Tiny Habits' She Stopped Doing After Realizing She Keeps Spending All Her Money

Screenshots from @georgiamaythornley's TikTok video
@georgiamaythornley/TikTok

TikToker Georgia May explained the five things she stopped doing after realizing she was constantly broke—and that she was the cause.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanOct 09, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
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Most people are going to struggle to save money and maintain a budget at least once in their lives, and the most important thing they can do is be honest about their role in their own finances.

TikToker @georgiamaythornley, for example, finally admitted to herself that she was always spending all of her money before she could set any aside for savings, so she started tracking her spending habits.

She found five surprising trends that she decided to stop so that she could actually save money and feel more financially independent.

The first of these bad habits included ignoring her bank balance and taking no accountability for the state of her finances. A person cannot be honest about the money they have or make an adequate plan to save if they aren't tracking how they're interacting with their funds.

The second was having money come in and spending first and saving later. The TikToker now determines a certain amount of money to put in her savings first each month, so that her savings are already enriched. She then takes care of her bills, and then she can spend as much of the money that's left over as she wishes.

Her third habit was buying items simply because they were on sale or buying them in bulk, because they were marketed as "cheaper." Many have fallen victim to this and later realized it's a substantial point of spending.

The fourth was the thief of joy itself: comparing her lifestyle to other people's, which encouraged her to window shop, doomscroll, and make impulsive purchases to try to make herself feel better and to make her life look more like those she admired. After making this discovery, she stepped back from some of her regular stimuli to discourage that feeling of impulse buying.

Finally, like seeing for sale items, she stopped justifying buying something just because it was a low price. Something might be appealing to buy because it's only $10. But pretty soon you've spent $100 on 10 things you didn't need.

You can watch the video here:

@georgiamaythornley

5 things I stopped doing when I realised I was the reason I had no money left🫣 time to be more honest with ourselves! #financialliteracy #moneysavingtips #wealthy

Fellow TikTokers totally agreed with @georgiamaythornley's observations.

@georgiamaythornley/TikTok

@georgiamaythornley/TikTok

@georgiamaythornley/TikTok

@georgiamaythornley/TikTok

@georgiamaythornley/TikTok

@georgiamaythornley/TikTok

@georgiamaythornley/TikTok

@georgiamaythornley/TikTok

@georgiamaythornley/TikTok

@georgiamaythornley/TikTok

Financial management is one of those things that is going to be different for everyone, simply because we want to buy different things and will perceive what is "expensive" differently.

Probably the most helpful item here would be to supplement the savings account before other spending, simply to keep growing that foundation while the rest of the money continues to circulate.

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