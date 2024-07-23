Skip to content
George Conway Epically Trolls Ex-Wife Kellyanne After Her Tone-Deaf Rant Against Kamala Harris

George Conway; Kellyanne Conway
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images; Riccardo Savi/Getty Images

After Kellyanne Conway griped on Fox News that Vice President Harris 'does not speak well,' her ex-husband gave her a blunt wake-up call about Trump.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJul 23, 2024
Conservative attorney George Conway trolled his ex-wife, Trump-era presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway after she griped on Fox News that Vice President Kamala Harris "does not speak well."

Ms. Conway's remark came after President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race and endorsed Harris. At 81, Biden faced increasing concerns within his party about his age and capacity to serve another term, along with fears of a potential loss to former President Donald Trump—who is 78—in November.

Harris has had even her smallest actions scrutinized since she took office, a sign, according to her supporters, of the culture of rampant sexism and misogyny in Washington that regularly disparages women in power.

Harris' supporters have accused conservatives of racial animus by leaning into racist tropes due to her Tamil Indian and Afro-Jamaican ancestry; previously, Harris has had her intelligence questioned and was referred to as "colored" by ex-Trump aide Sebastian Gorka as recently as last week.

Ms. Conway said:

"[Harris] has had disastrous staff turnover as vice president. I check it on the daily. Her public schedule rarely has anything on it or one or two things on it."
"She does not speak well. She does not work hard. She should not the standard bearer for the party."

You can hear what she said in the video below.

Shortly afterward, her ex-husband shared her remarks with his own social media following and said:

"Not everyone can express themselves as eloquently and with such exquisite turns of phrase as Donald J. Trump."

You can see his post below.

Many joined him in calling her out.



Mr. Conway's criticism of his ex-wife came just days after their daughter, Claudia Conway, fact-checked her own mother, who had declared her support for former President Donald Trump's running mate J.D. Vance.

After Ms. Conway said Vance's "life experiences and vision equip him to fight for the forgotten men, women and children alongside President Trump," Claudia Conway reminded her mother that Vance had previously referred to Trump as "Hitler," opposes marriage equality, and wants to ban abortion in all cases with no exceptions for rape or incest.

Claudia Conway has also mocked her mother's claims that Democrats spend most of their time getting abortions and driving electric vehicles.

