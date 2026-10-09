Marco Rubio Awkwardly Dodges Question About Kimberly Guilfoyle's Blatant Corruption—As She's Standing Just Feet Away

Secretary of State Marco Rubio was criticized after he shut down a question about former Fox News host and current U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle following a Wall Street Journal report alleging that she engaged in illegal conduct.

The WSJ reported that Guilfoyle asked Eric Deters, a Trump donor and former congressional candidate, to cover $100,000 in credit card debt before her Senate confirmation hearings. The report said she contacted him through Signal, pressing him to arrange the payment that day and explaining how to send the funds directly to American Express.



According to the report, Guilfoyle wrote:

“Honey please I need you to get this done for me today."

Deters, who had been asking Guilfoyle to help secure administration assistance with tax matters, refused, writing back:

“I can’t do this without getting a divorce."

In subsequent messages, Deters expressed frustration over what he viewed as a lack of reciprocity despite his financial support. “I have paid you $300,000 over the years,” he wrote. “As of this memo, I have not received one favor. I am not naive or a sucker. I need results.”

The newspaper also reported that Guilfoyle encouraged Deters to stop documenting their exchanges in writing. “Eric, I really wish you would stop papering all these things,” she wrote. “It’s really dangerous and not helpful to you or me while you could simply just call me on signal.”

Deters later summed up his dissatisfaction to the newspaper:

“She never came through on anything.”

Guilfoyle’s attorney said that she had raised questions about whether the messages obtained by the newspaper were authentic.

When asked about all of this, Rubio refused to answer—perhaps because Guilfoyle was standing mere feet away from him during the news conference.

He told reporters:

"I'm not going to comment on a story that literally posted a few hours ago. I don't even know if it's true or not."

You can watch what happened in the video below.

The optics were not great at all—and people had a lot to say about it.





The corruption in the Trump administration is truly obscene.