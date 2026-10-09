JD Vance Blasted After Sharing His Absolutely Mind-Numbing Definition Of 'Socialism'

Lillard reflected:

"I think the people who know me, people I’ve worked with are like, ‘Oh, I get it. I get the value. I get sort of the intangibles. But I think what Hollywood looks for is... they look for a movie star. They look for dashing.”

"They sort of want to be able to put you in a bubble, right? Or pigeonhole you."

"I’ve never fit in that little, perfect bubble."

"I’ve always been a little quirky, a little gangly, a lot of energy. I’m funny and silly and at the same time can do drama, and they don’t really know where to slot me.”

"I still fight for jobs now.”

You can watch the segment of the interview here:

- YouTube youtu.be

The interview was shared on the "Television" subReddit, where Redditors were quick to applaud Lillard's talent.

"Well, I equate him with greatness. 'SLC Punk' is a godd**n masterpiece." —RecordingLost4508

"I equate him with greatness after watching 'SLC Punk'!"

"His breakdown in that one scene was incredible. If you know, you know." —reddfawks

"He was REALLY good in that big scene he had with George Clooney in 'The Descendants.' And as many times as I’ve seen it, he still makes me cry every time I watch 'SLC Punk'."

"He’s also a very large reason why the first 'Scream' is still seen as a classic while the sequels’ merits are argued about."

"He’s great. He’s a very unique performer and doesn’t remind me of any other actors. He may be right. Hollywood has dropped the ball. He should be in more." —Icosotc

"I do! First off, legendary Shaggy portrayal. Who could possibly be better?"

"But this guy is awesome in 'Scream'. 'Twin Peaks: The Return'? Fantastic. '13 Ghosts'. 'SLC Punk'. But maybe he’s right. Despite whatever Tarantino thinks, he’s underused." —Pugilist12

"Just watched 'Life of Chuck' for the first time last night, and Lillard’s five minutes in that film were fantastic. Underrated actor, in my opinion!" —imiller9

"Matthew Lillard is genuinely a brilliant actor, and I believe he will be one of those guys who starts getting the respect he deserves once he’s in his 60s+. Once he starts getting cast in more 'old man serious dramatic' roles, people will get it, like Alan Rickman, Christopher Waltz, Bryan Cranston, etc."

"Cranston is the closest in my opinion. He was always an incredible actor but wasn’t really cast in roles that let him prove it. Same with Adam Sandler and Robin Williams, but they broke out of their niches a little earlier because they were so big in comedy already." —tortillakingred

"Matthew Lillard is in some of my cult classic movies, and also is the kindest celebrity I’ve ever met, and anyone in the D&D community will attest to that if they’ve met him at D&D Live or GenCon or wherever." —Comfortable-Arm3452

"I was at GenCon this year and was in a line for him signing autographs after a show."

"A person in a wheelchair was approaching the line, and Matthew got out of his seat and walked around to the stanchions to move them so this person could turn around and face the direction of the line of tables with everyone signing."

"No hesitation from him, and there were plenty of support staff that probably could or would have done it, but he made sure it was done fast for this person. By all accounts, he's a great person, and I saw a little glimpse of this firsthand." —Signiference

"He lived down the street from my friend and attended a few of her neighborhood BBQs. Dude always picked up after other people and washed his own dishes. Hollywood doesn’t need to get him. We equate this guy with goodness, and greatness." —TURKEYSAURUS_REX

"I too am not understood by Hollywood." —onlypham





It's clear that there is a massive fan base supporting Lillard, both in his projects and at fan conventions. Maybe stardom doesn't look for Lillard like he might have dreamed, but it's still something worth celebrating.