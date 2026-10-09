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JD Vance Blasted After Sharing His Absolutely Mind-Numbing Definition Of 'Socialism'

Vice President JD Vance speaks during a Washington, D.C., press conference on American jobs and visa fraud.
C-SPAN

Vice President JD Vance was asked on Thursday by a reporter to give his definition of "socialism"—and his bizarre non-answer has people's heads reeling.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossOct 09, 2026
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

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According to Merriam-Webster, socialism broadly refers to economic and political systems centered on collective or government ownership and control of the means of production.

Not exactly a concept requiring a Ph.D. to explain. One would think Vice President JD Vance, a Yale Law School graduate whose party practically uses the word as punctuation, could manage a working definition.

One would think… Then came Thursday's press conference in Washington, D.C., where a reporter asked Vance to define socialism, and the vice president served up some MAGA word salad instead.

Vance gave it his best shot:

"It's a hard term to define these days because very often socialism … classically, you would think, socialism is about prioritizing workers."
"And yet in reality, I guarantee that most of the self-described socialists running across the United States of America are going to howl about this announcement today, which is prioritizing American workers over foreign workers. So I don’t know what the term means anymore."

Translation: He ain't got a clue.

And it's not like Vance is unfamiliar with the word. Between the Cold War, decades of anti-communist panic, and Republicans slapping the socialism label on practically every Democratic policy they dislike, socialism has had quite the American villain origin story.

Vance then offered his own spectacularly unhelpful definition:

"I think in reality, what it actually means in the American context is that you wanna replace American workers with foreign workers, and you want boys to play in girls’ sports."
"That’s what unites the socialists that I see running across the United States of America today."

Ah, yes. Socialism. The super scary transgender immigration-based economic system.

Folks, the clip speaks for itself:

For those looking for an explanation without a MAGA decoder ring, picture a neighborhood lemonade stand. Under capitalism, one person owns the stand and hires the workers. Under socialism, those workers could own it together. Same lemonade, just more hands on the pitcher.

Ya see, JD Vance? Not a single transgender athlete, unconstitutional ICE raid, or MAGA panic attack required.

Brookings Institution fellow Jessica Riedl offered her take on Vance’s take:

“In other words, anything he personally finds icky. And he’s supposed to represent the highly educated, intellectual wing of MAGA."

Lost in Vance's political Mad Libs was an announcement with real consequences for American and foreign workers. The Trump administration is suspending Microsoft and several other companies from a green card sponsorship program amid investigations into alleged visa abuses, while nine universities faced separate investigations.

Straight from the White House, check out the full press conference below:

- YouTube The White House

And while Vance apparently can't define socialism, Americans seem increasingly willing to give it a chance.

According to a September 23 Gallup poll, 43% of Americans now view socialism positively—the highest figure Gallup has recorded since it began tracking the question in 2010. Among independents, that number climbed to 45%, up from 37% in 2025.

Perhaps Americans are getting tired of hearing about the economic disaster socialism would supposedly bring, while they're already paying an average of $4 a gallon for gas under a second Trump administration.

Whew, child. America is tired.

As it turns out, the socialist boogeyman isn't nearly as frightening as another four years of bills:













Maybe the socialism scare tactics are losing their magic because Americans have started meeting actual democratic socialists instead of the imaginary villains Republicans keep describing. Take New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, whose vision involves affordable housing, childcare, and public transit—not Vance's culture-war bingo card.

Not to mention, Mamdani was able to do what the Yale graduate couldn't:

"Socialism, to me, means that you will have whatever you need to live a dignified life and that it is the government's job to deliver on that."

Since taking office, Mamdani's administration has rolled out a series of initiatives that, by City Hall's account, include establishing an Office of LGBTQIA+ Affairs, strengthening protections for immigrants, and investing in early childhood mental health services. Scandalous, am I right?

But the real plot twist?

Vance's boss appears to be having a bi-curious socialist crush on the mayor himself:

So, with the midterms around the corner, Vance and company can keep clutching their pearls over Mamdani's democratic socialist agenda and screaming about the socialist threat.

Meanwhile, their boss appears to be wondering whether socialism is free this weekend.

Mamdani's not, but cute of Trump to try.

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