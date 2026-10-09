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Seth Rogen's Resurfaced Comments About Why Casting Sex Workers For NSFW Scenes In Films Is A No-Brainer Have People Nodding Hard

Charlize Theron; Seth Rogen
BBC

A 2019 clip of Seth Rogen talking about working with adult film actors in several nude scenes for movies reignited a discussion about the stigma around sex work.

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebyOct 09, 2026
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
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Actor and filmmaker Seth Rogen is being applauded for a casting method he's used in Hollywood: hiring sex workers for nude scenes.

The idea came up during a 2019 interview with Rogen on the UK's The Graham Norton Show.

During the chat, Rogen revealed that he and his collaborators realized years ago that when you have a nude scene in a film, hiring adult film actors is a no-brainer.

We're in the era of intimacy coordinators on film sets, of course, a testament to how uncomfortable these scenes can be to film.

But Rogen argues that sex workers like adult film stars are professionals at filming this kind of content, after all. And many are applauding him for helping destigmatize sex work.

Rogen said:

"Very early in our careers, we realized that if you ever need someone to be naked in a movie, you should hire a porn star, because it's the easiest thing they did that week."

He went on to say it circumvents the usual situation of a regular actress perhaps being uncomfortable with the shoot.

"It's not a situation where you're like convincing a mainstream actress to get naked, instead you're taking a porn actress and putting her in a mainstream movie and she doesn't have to put anything in her and so she's thrilled."

The story had particular significance at the time. Rogen was telling the story because adult actress Stormy Daniels' book had just come out.

She, of course, is the woman who was paid more than $100,000 in hush money after sleeping with Donald Trump.

Her case led to Trump being convicted of 34 counts of falsifying business records, not that it matters because we live in the most corrupt country on Earth that just decided Trump simply being named a convicted felon 34 times over is punishment enough.

But anyway! Turns out one of the adult actresses Rogen hired was none other than Daniels herself, who appeared in The 40-Year-Old Virgin and Knocked Up in 2005 and 2007.

Fellow actors Charlize Theron and Zach Efron, who were also guests on the show that night, couldn't help but be shocked at first but then seemed to concede Rogen had a point!

Rogen was sharing the story as a funny moment of course, but as the clip has resurfaced a discourse has ensued about how his approach is actually pretty forward-thinking.

Many are praising Rogen for helping to destigmatize sex work and adult film work as legitimate business.



Whatever people's moral opinions may be, sex work is called "the world's oldest profession" for a reason. It's a legitimate business, or there wouldn't be a market for it.

And of course the leadership in our country who are most against it are almost always the ones who get caught with their pants down, so to speak, which just goes to show how ridiculous this debate is.

The sooner we all get onboard with treating sex work as work, the better off everyone both working in and using the services of that business will be.

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