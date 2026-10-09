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Ben Affleck Opens Up About The Poignant Words His Mom Told Him Before Her Death At 83—And Fans Are Devastated

Ben Affleck reflects on losing both parents and the poignant words his mother shared before her death.
@gqonemorequestion⁩/YouTube

After losing his mom Chris to pancreatic cancer in June, following the death of his dad Tim in April, Ben Affleck opened up to GQ about what his mom said to him before her death—and It's sparked a bit of an existential crisis for fans.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossOct 09, 2026
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

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In 1998, Ben Affleck brought his mother, Chris Anne Affleck, as his date to the Academy Awards, where he and longtime friend Matt Damon won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for Good Will Hunting. Damon also brought his mother, making the night a family affair.

Nearly three decades later, Affleck is mourning both parents, who died just two months apart. His father, Timothy Affleck, died in April at 76, followed by Chris on June 2 at 83, after battling pancreatic cancer.

During an interview with journalist Zach Baron for GQ's One More Question, Affleck revealed:

“Our parents died just two months apart, beginning of April and beginning of June. That’s a lot, man. It’s a lot…”

Long before the brothers became Oscar-winning actors, they were two kids growing up on Cottage Street in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with a mother who made them the center of her world. Chris raised them following her divorce from Timothy when Ben was 12.

But losing both parents has given Affleck a different perspective:

“And it just brings up all these… I mean, your childhood, how you were raised, you see things differently, appreciate your parents in different ways, and you think about your own mortality, and your own life, and your own children, and what you want to do with it, and the bare fact of the very fleeting nature of all of our lives kind of stares you back in the face.”

And Chris lived a remarkable life of her own. A Harvard graduate and civil rights activist, she participated in Mississippi's Freedom Summer, protested the Vietnam War, and taught public school for 35 years before retiring in 2008.

Following her cancer diagnosis in December 2025, Chris had one final wish—to see her grandson Atticus graduate from high school. She attended his graduation on May 31 and died peacefully in her sleep two days later.

Affleck recalled his mother's bittersweet reflection:

“And my mom said to me at one point, she said: ‘I had a great life, and I have no regrets, but I thought 83 years would feel like longer.’”

Her words offer a sobering reminder that even a life well lived can feel all too short. And judging by the emotional response online, Affleck's revelation has struck a chord far beyond his own family.

Watch the poignant moment below:

Affleck also acknowledged his complicated relationship with his father, admitting they weren't particularly close during Timothy's final years. He described losing his parents as "horrible but not tragic," recognizing that death is a natural part of life, however painful.

He reflected on how his mother's passing deepened his appreciation for her:

“Like the case of my mom, she had a pretty extraordinary and brave… Just an amazing woman, and her death really did cause me to even more deeply and fully appreciate her in her life.”

His younger brother, Casey, has also been navigating the losses. At the Venice International Film Festival in September, he revealed that he dedicated his 2026 mystery film Company, which he directed and co-wrote, to their parents, lamenting that neither lived to see it.

Meanwhile, Affleck's revelation about his mother's final reflections has sparked an emotional conversation across social media, with fans sharing their own fears about mortality and how quickly life seems to pass.

Fans were equally moved, sparking reflections on life's fleeting nature:

u/SteveTheManager/Reddit

u/Spiritual-Can2604/Reddit

u/sapphos_warrior/Reddit

u/Beneficial-North1966/Reddit

u/passionicedtee/Reddit

u/askmewhyihateyou/Reddit

u/MiaOh/Reddit

u/Masonius/Reddit

@rfaraji/Instagram

@therealmarpop/Instagram

@ricardosarmiento_dp/Instagram

@therealgreatoxymoron/Instagram

Affleck also reflected on his grief during an appearance on his Animals co-star Kerry Washington's podcast, The Street You Grew Up On. After discovering letters his mother wrote before having children, he gained a deeper appreciation for the woman she was beyond motherhood.

Affleck reflected on the realization that changed how he saw his mother:

“But of course, the thing that struck me was this has nothing to do with me. Like, she had a full life before you. This woman had her own whole life for 30 years that had zero to do with me.”

And in a touching full-circle moment, Chris also played a role in launching her son's Hollywood career.

Watch the actor reflect on his early acting years below:

Today, Affleck stars alongside Washington in Netflix's political thriller Animals, which he also directed, co-wrote, and produced. He plays Los Angeles mayoral candidate Mark Kimball, whose family becomes caught in a kidnapping scheme.

And as his Hollywood career continues, Affleck is confronting a bittersweet truth his mother knew all too well: even a remarkable life never feels quite long enough.


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