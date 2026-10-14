Comedian Grace Helbig Just Revealed Her Breast Cancer Has Spread To Her Brain—And Fans Are Applauding Her Humor Around It

Comedian and This Might Get Weird podcast cohost Grace Helbig has been open about her cancer journey since she was diagnosed with breast cancer. Now with a new diagnosis, she has no intention of dropping the honesty—or the humor.

In a lighthearted and humorous Instagram reel, Helbig shared that her breast cancer had "missed her" and loved being "in her body" so much that it had decided to spread to her brain, where things were usually "pretty funny."

Helbig quipped:

"Two things, and they're both brain tumors."

"My cancer missed me, and why wouldn't she want to be in my body?"

The comedian went on to explain, however, that she was preparing for two surgeries later in the week, and that she and her doctors were optimistic about her treatment and overall prognosis.

While she couldn't say exactly how everything would turn out, she did promise those watching that she would stay positive and intended to take the journey "one day at a time."

She was also fortunately surrounded by loved ones, including her husband, her family members who had already flown in to see her, and the many medical staff and breast cancer patients she'd befriended during her past treatment, which she claimed made all the difference.

In the caption, the podcast host further explained:

"Welp, I’m getting brain surgery on Wednesday to remove a couple tumors they found up there because it looks like my breast cancer missed me so much it might have come back to nest in the ol cranium."

"I’m cautiously optimistic but taking it day by day."

"My family and friends are with me, and my sweet husband, who I’ve already put through the wringer the first time around, has been a damn super hero."

"I feel very blessed and deeply loved. Thank you for all the support!"

You can watch the video here:

Fans were nervous, of course, and hopeful about Helbig's prognosis, but they were also impressed with her demeanor about the whole experience.

@gracehelbig/Instagram

@gracehelbig/Instagram

@gracehelbig/Instagram

@gracehelbig/Instagram

@gracehelbig/Instagram

@gracehelbig/Instagram

@gracehelbig/Instagram

@gracehelbig/Instagram

@gracehelbig/Instagram

@gracehelbig/Instagram

Laughter is the best medicine and can play a huge role in healing. If anyone can turn a pair of brain tumors into the butt of jokes, it's Grace Helbig.