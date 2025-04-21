'Property Brothers' Star Hilariously Reveals His Very Specific And NSFW Role On 'Smallville'

Skip to content

Haley Joel Osment Apologizes For Hurling Antisemitic Slurs At Officer During Arrest

Drew Scott left fans stunned after revealing to Jennifer Hudson that he once had a hilariously specific role on Smallville.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossApr 21, 2025
In need of a butt double? This looks like a job for...Property Brothers star Drew Scott, who revealed a very cheeky NSFW role on the hit CW series, Smallville.

The coming-of-age series featured Tom Welling, who played a Young Clark Kent discovering his powers before putting on the iconic red cape.

During a promotional visit to The Jennifer Hudson Show, Drew and his twin brother and Property Brothers costar, Jonathan Scott, played a guessing game with the TV host, using fun facts to guess which twin the anecdote applied to.

Hudson threw out fun anecdotes, including which Scott brother is a magician (hint: it's Jonathan), who is a “recovered” thirst trapper (hint: it's Drew), who speaks five language (hint: it's Drew, and it’s really only curse words) and finishing by guessing who played a butt double (hint: you know who).

Drew admitted:

"I was Superman’s butt double, uh, back in the Tom Welling’s 'Smallville' days..."

You can see his response in the video below:

The audience squealed as Drew disclosed that there were stand-ins for certain shots of Clark Kent's abs and/or butt, noting:

"There were a few of us, depending on the shot they wanted, but Tom Welling was much sexier than I was."

As for which episodes of Smallville featured Drew's backside, we may never know, as there are several episodes of a nude Clark Kent that fit the bill.

Welling previously confessed to using butt doubles on set during a 2023 interview on the podcast Talk Ville, which he co-hosted with the show's Young Lex Luthor, Michael Rosenbaum.

But that didn’t stop the internet from speculating about the Property Brothers star's cameo:




Drew also chatted about this “little side thing” in a 2020 interview, telling People magazine:

"I was pursuing acting back in the day and between gigs a friend of mine who was the stand-in for the character Lex Luther, said, 'Hey we need a fill to do some stand-in and some photo doubling for Superman,' and I'm like, 'And you're looking at me?'”

Before getting into real estate and home renovations, Drew Scott made a living in minor roles, including Breaker High, For Your Security, and Girlfriend Experience. The Canadian and reality television personality has over 25 acting credits on his IMDB page, including a second (and clothed) cameo on Smallville as a background character named “Danny” in the season 6 episode “Wither.”

Drew competed against his brother for Jennifer Hudson’s favorite while promoting their new HGTV showChasing the West, an eight-episode series that helps families transition to ranch life in Arizona, California, and Texas.

He told Hudson:

“But the funniest thing is that these people have no clue what they’re getting into and… and they get out, don’t realize the work it takes… it makes for great television.”

The brothers’ good humor and visit to The Jennifer HudsonShow earned them praise online:

“This video made me laugh so hard and I wouldn't be able to choose which one is my fave either because Drew is great looking with his beard and I love that Jonathan has somewhat longer hair (I love guys with long hair) and also J.D. Scott (Their Older Brother) is great looking too.”—@KiraRichardMarxFan/YouTube

“We love property brothers jonathan and drew scott and jennifer hudson”—@lashendawest7509/YouTube

“I was at this taping and they are genuinely great guys, fun, and full of energy.”—@QueenNGtheGreat/YouTube

@onescaredkitty/Instagram


@karolab12/Instagram


@kimstarnino/Instagram

@enigmardt/Instagram

You can watch the entire segment with Drew and Jonathan Scott below:

- YouTubeyoutu.be

Chasing the West is set to premiere in Summer 2025.

