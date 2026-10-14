'Final Destination' Star Devon Sawa Tempts Fate With Bold Prediction About His Own Death

Devon Sawa, as Alex Browning, may have predicted the plane crash that started the Final Destination franchise, but he has a few choice words for the possibility of a plane crash happening in real life.

While sitting down with The Daily Beast's Obsessed Podcast, Devon Sawa reflected on his time on the first Final Destination film, now a six-part franchise, and the moment that he realized that the team had really created something special.

He remembered how the team attended a screening, hiding in the back of the theater as test viewers watched, and it was during the pivotal, violent bus crash scene that he realized Final Destination was introducing a new iteration to the horror genre.

Despite the impact the film had on his life and horror entertainment as a whole, he's not interested in a real-life ending as "perfect" as a plane crash.

"The chances of me doing a movie about dying in an airplane, and then actually dying in an airplane, would be pretty slim, so I think I'm safe."

"It would be too perfect if I die; if the actor actually died in an airplane."

The host admitted:

"Oh my gosh, 'TMZ' would have a field day."

Sawa agreed:

"Right? And I'm not giving them that joy."

You can watch the video here:

But it's clear that Devon Sawa has put some serious thought into the concept of death, which is pretty fitting given his key acting genre, from musing about how he might die to ranking his favorite horror movie deaths.

For the morbidly curious, one of Sawa's favorites remains that pivotal bus scene from the first Final Destination, as well as the "sleeping bag kill" in Friday the 13th, Part VII: The New Blood, and basically any kill from Evil Dead 2.

An honorable mention came in the form of a scene that never had a chance to be filmed. Don Mancini planned on doing a season of Chucky that was never filmed, and it would have featured Sawa as a boating captain, and his death would have been Chucky pushing him from the boat into a shiver of sharks, where he would have been eaten alive.

You can watch that video here:

Fans were with Sawa, wishing they could have seen the shark scene.

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Others shared their own favorite kills from their favorite horror movies.





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A few held out hope for Alex Browning's return for a future Final Destination movie, too, since viewers never officially saw him killed off.

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Fans didn't have much to say about the potential irony of Sawa dying in a real-life a plane crash, but they still hope Alex Browning survived Final Destination—and that death didn't catch up with him in between movies.