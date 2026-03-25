Barry Keoghan Reveals He Doesn't 'Want To Go Outside' After Cruel Looks-Shaming Comments Online

Barry Keoghan is used to disappearing into roles, but lately, it’s the public gaze he can’t seem to escape.

The Oscar nominee is opening up about the darker side of internet commentary, revealing that relentless looks-shaming has begun to take a real toll on his mental health—and, at times, his willingness to even step outside.

Back in 2024, Keoghan deleted his Instagram account after experiencing what he called “disgusting commentary” about his looks following his split from Sabrina Carpenter. Now, he’s speaking more candidly about the impact those remarks have had.

Speaking on SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up, Keoghan addressed the duality of fame head-on:

"I've been blessed that I've got an incredible fanbase and people are so lovely out there, you know? And it's really nice when you do Q&As and you talk to people, and you can be there with them and, you know, answer the questions and just give them all of you. And that is the good side of it, but there is also a nasty side of it."

The backlash intensified around the time of his breakup with Carpenter, fueled in part by a viral blind item from Deuxmoi alleging that an unnamed “foreign actor” had cheated on his “popstar girlfriend” with an influencer. While the claim remained unverified, it quickly gained traction online—bringing heightened scrutiny to Keoghan’s personal life and appearance.

At the time, Keoghan pushed back publicly on X:

Please be respectful

x pic.twitter.com/N03eHAIbC8

— Barry Keoghan (@BarryKeoghan) December 7, 2024

And even stepping away from social media didn’t fully shield him from the commentary. If anything, the noise followed him into real life, lingering after public appearances and major moments. The separation created distance, but not silence, showing how difficult it is to fully disconnect once the narrative takes hold online.

Keoghan described the persistence of the online abuse:

"I think I removed myself from online, but I'm still a curious human being that wants to go on and, if I attend an event or if I go somewhere, you want to see how it was received."

"And it's not nice. There's a lot of hate online. It's a lot of abuse of how I look."

For Keoghan, the criticism has been deeply personal. Some comments have targeted his upbringing, including his time in foster care and his mother’s struggles with addiction, adding another layer to the impact.

Reflecting on how the scrutiny has changed his day-to-day life, Keoghan didn’t hold back:

"It's made me shy away. It's made me really go inside myself, not want to attend places, not want to go outside."

During the interview, host Ben Harlum called the situation “disappointing,” a sentiment Keoghan echoed, especially given the long-term effect on his family.

Speaking about his son, Keoghan pointed to what lingers beyond the moment:

"It is disappointing. Yeah, and it is disappointing for the fans, but it's also disappointing that my little boy has to read all of this stuff when he gets older.”

Keoghan shares his son, Brando, age three, with ex Alyson Sandro.

You can listen to Barry's comments here:

- YouTube SiriusXM

Online reaction was sharply divided, with some users condemning the cruelty of the comments and urging people to show empathy, while others continued to mock his appearance and amplify the same criticism he described.

You can view the mixed reactions below:









































While the online discourse continues, Keoghan’s career shows no signs of slowing down. He is set to portray Ringo Starr in Sam Mendes’ four-film Beatles biopic series, scheduled for release in April 2028, and is currently filming in Liverpool.

Beyond that, Keoghan has a slate of high-profile projects lined up, including Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, the heist thriller Crime 101, and a return to the role of the Joker in future Batman installments. He is also attached to star in Amo Saddam, rounding out a busy stretch that keeps him in Hollywood’s spotlight, even as he navigates the cost of being seen.