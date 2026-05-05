White House Celebrates May The 4th With AI Image Of Trump As The Mandalorian—And 'Star Wars' Fans Are Livid

The White House was called out after it commemorated Star Wars Day by sharing an AI-generated image of President Donald Trump as the Mandalorian, sparking backlash from Star Wars fans.

The image depicts Trump as the armored protagonist of The Mandalorian, accompanied by the alien child and Jedi apprentice Grogu—better known to many fans as “Baby Yoda”—while carrying an American flag.

Trump’s Mandalorian counterpart is also shown holding the bounty hunter’s helmet, despite the Mandalorian creed generally forbidding followers from revealing their faces. The broader Mandalorian code in the story represents honor, loyalty to one’s clan, and the preservation of cultural identity in the wake of their home world’s destruction.

The White House accompanied the image with the following caption:

"In a galaxy that demands strength - America stands ready. This is the way. May the 4th be with you."

You can see the post and image below.

@WhiteHouse/X

The post immediately drew backlash from Star Wars fans.





The White House has previously come under fire for similar posts that exaggerate Trump's "greatness" and have been criticized as little more than propaganda.

Last year, the White House commemorated Star Wars Day by sharing an AI-generated image of Trump that depicted him as a heavily muscled, patriotic Jedi—complete with a robe, American flag backdrop, and bald eagles.

However, the image includes a glaring contradiction: Trump is wielding a red lightsaber, traditionally associated with the Sith and the Dark Side in the Star Wars universe.

While the caption seems to frame Trump as a heroic figure battling villains like “Sith Lords, Murderers, Drug Lords, Dangerous Prisoners, & well known MS-13 Gang Members,” the choice of lightsaber color muddled the message, leaving it unclear whether the White House intended to celebrate or condemn such figures.

The post prompted Star Wars legend Mark Hamill—who played hero Luke Skywalker—to joke that Trump is full of "SITH," a reference to the fact that in the Star Wars universe, Sith Lords are elite and dangerous Force-wielders who fully embrace the dark side.