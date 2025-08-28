Randy Rainbow Skewers Trump's Desire To Be King With Spot-On 'Lion King' Parody

Skip to content

Newsom Trolls Trump Hard After Trump Tries To Call Out Newsom's 'Strange Hand Action'

Since the first presidency of MAGA Republican President Donald Trump, one of the greatest things to happen as a result was the rise of Randy Rainbow. Yes, unlike JD Vance, that's his real name.

His blend of political satire and musical parodies with a Broadway point of view have skewered Trump, his cabinet, and his closest cronies in Congress. His YouTube channel has garnered over 160 million views.

His latest video just dropped and this one borrows from the work of Sir Elton John and Tim Rice, using their song "I Just Can't Wait to Be King" from Disney's The Lion King. Describing The Donald, the song is titled "He Just Can't Wait To Be King."

You can watch the video here on X or Facebook:


Rainbow's last two video offerings were about three months ago with "That's Trump Derangement!"—a parody of “That’s Entertainment!"—and "Incompetent"—a parody of "Impossible" from Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella.

His latest video mocks mainstream media outlets and former MAGA critics who have seemingly chosen to bend the knee to Trump.

The video begins as most do, with Rainbow interviewing Trump, splicing his bits in with actual footage from a recent Trump sit down.

Rainbow—as a Trump 2028 banner unfurled behind him and he was suddenly sporting MAGA accessories—stated:

"Let me start by saying, if I may, that with so many liberal voices under relentless attack lately, I would like to assure my audience, who has relied on me to be a voice of the people and speak truth to power all these years that I will not kowtow, bow my head, or bend a knee—a knee clad only in American Eagle apparel, available wherever fine denim and freedom are sold—to any form of tyranny."

After complimenting Trump, Rainbow said:

"Let’s talk about Epstein."

In reality, Trump has been desperate to distract from his close association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Even some of his MAGA minions are upset about his broken campaign promise to release the files compiled on Epstein's crimes by Trump's own Department of Justice (DOJ) and FBI during his first presidential term.

The Epstein files never made it into federal court records because Epstein died in August 2019 while in the DOJ's custody. The investigation, arrest, and death of Jeffrey Epstein all occurred while Trump—not Democratic Presidents Barack Obama nor Joe Biden—was President.

In the parody video after a harsh look from Trump, Rainbow added:

"Brian Epstein, the infamous manager of The Beatles. Do you think he was right to insist that they wear matching suits?"

As the music began, Rainbow sang:

"He’s gonna be a lyin’ king, this autocratic turd."
"His second term is just the start, he’s thinking about a third."
"He’s shutting down all scrutiny, the fourth estate is done."
"He’s acting extra Putin-y, I’m calling 9-1-1."
"Democracy is dangling by a string! ‘Cause he just can’t wait to be king!"

People appreciated the clever lyrics and a chance to laugh.

Randy Rainbow/Facebook



Randy Rainbow/Facebook



Randy Rainbow/Facebook



Randy Rainbow/Facebook



Randy Rainbow/Facebook



Randy Rainbow/Facebook



Randy Rainbow/Facebook


Randy Rainbow—seriously, that's his real name—is an author and four-time Emmy nominated comedian, producer, actor, singer, writer, and satirist.

His memoir, Playing with Myself, was a New York Times Best Seller. His latest book, Low-Hanging Fruit: Sparkling Whines, Champagne Problems, and Pressing Issues from My Gay Agenda, was released in 2025. He plans to release a children's book, Randy Rainbow and the Marvelously Magical Pink Glasses, later this year.

