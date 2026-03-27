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Fed-Up Woman Tearfully Asks For Advice After Neighbor Refuses To Stop Dog From Killing Her Chickens

Screenshots from @leathernecklilah's TikTok video
@leathernecklilah/TikTok

TikToker @leathernecklilah turned to the social media platform to ask for advice after her neighbor's dog keeps killing her chickens—and warned that her husband might shoot the dog if it happens again.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanMar 27, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

Having a homestead isn't all cozy videos, cuddly chickens, and freshly baked bread. It comes with hard decisions about animal health and protection, even if that means discussing another animal's life.

Homesteader and TikToker @leathernecklilah had a positive relationship with her neighbor, who owned all of the land around her property, until her neighbor's dog started using her property as its own personal killing station.

Lilah is a keeper of several dozen chickens that she had raised from eggs, and she keeps them as pets and sells their eggs to members of the community. But the neighbor's dog had already attacked on her property multiple times, sometimes killing one chicken and sometimes several.

The neighbor insisted that this land belonged to the dog and that there was nothing they could do about the dog's behavior. They placed the responsibility on Lilah to close up her chickens where the dog wouldn't be able to reach them. The problem was that Lilah had an enclosed area for the chickens, a yard to free graze, as well as their front porch, and the dog welcomed itself into every space.

Lilah noted that after the sixth attack, the neighbor remained unwilling to help, so Lilah's husband stated that he planned to shoot the dog if it came on the property again to attack the chickens.

While she didn't want anything bad to happen to the dog, it was clear that the situation wasn't going to improve if something with the dog itself didn't change.

You can watch the video here:

@leathernecklilah

This happened two days ago. Just wanted to hear from others what you would do. #dogsoftiktok #chicken #hatch

In a video posted the next day, Lilah collected video footage from her outdoor cameras of many of the incidents in which the neighbor's dog came on to her property and hurt her animals.

In many cases, the dog could be seen cornering and killing the chickens, while others caught glimpses of the dog racing through the yard after the flock, with notes of how many chickens he'd killed that day. In the final segment, Lilah found one of her chickens wounded and brought her into her home, hoping she'd recover from her severe dog bites.

While they didn't necessarily condone violence, some TikTokers pointed out it was Lilah's right to defend her livestock by any means necessary.

@leathernecklilah/TikTok

@leathernecklilah/TikTok

@leathernecklilah/TikTok

@leathernecklilah/TikTok

@leathernecklilah/TikTok

@leathernecklilah/TikTok

Others went so far as to say that she would be negligent toward her family if she continued to be so patient.

@leathernecklilah/TikTok

@leathernecklilah/TikTok

@leathernecklilah/TikTok

@leathernecklilah/TikTok

@leathernecklilah/TikTok

@leathernecklilah/TikTok

As heart-wrenching as it might be to think of hurting the dog to stop the behavior, this was one of those situations where the dog had basically been taught that this was okay behavior because of not being corrected sooner, and other animals were harmed and killed because of it.

Though they might not need to harm it, perhaps filing reports and putting a price on each chicken would encourage the dog's owners to better retain it.

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