MAGA Rep. James Comer's Warning About Democrats Investigating Trump Has Everyone Thinking The Same Thing​

In a visit to Sunday Night in America with Trey Gowdy on Fox News, Kentucky MAGA Republican Representative James Comer warned the right-wing media audience that should Democrats win in the midterms, they would recklessly spend taxpayer dollars and turn a blind eye to rampant fraud.
Comer also told Gowdy:
"They’re going after Trump. They’re gonna do everything they can to harass President Trump."
Then without a hint of self-awareness, Comer—who is chair of the House Oversight Committee—added:
"One thing they’re not gonna do is what we’ve been focused on. We’ve been focused on the waste, fraud, abuse and mismanagement in the federal government. That’s what our committee is supposed to do... That’s what Republicans focus on."
You can watch his comments here:
Comer also claimed:
"Republicans help Americans frustrated with the cost of living."
A claim that was heavily disputed.
People also had a lot to say about Comer's claims about the GOP tackling fraud in the federal government.
@BlueJock/X
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While chair of the House Oversight Committee, Comer has used the position to attack the same Democratic leaders MAGA Republican President Donald Trump targets on Truth Social.
Instead of focusing on the corruption at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, Comer has launched investigations focused on Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, New York Governor Kathy Hochul, and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker.
Comer also tried to find ways to turn the focus of the Epstein files investigation off Trump's involvement with his longtime friends, registered sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, and onto anyone else.
Comer also spent taxpayer funds on investigating former Democratic President Joe Biden's mental acuity, while ignoring the repeated cognitive tests being given to the current POTUS.
Given Trump's well-documented history of fraud in the private sector—including defrauding a children's charity and 34 felony convictions—the idea of a Congress that performs its duty of providing checks and balances instead of a rubber stamp for an executive branch facing numerous allegations of corruption isn't the deterrent Comer thinks it is.