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Dodgers Player Blasts MLB Over Provocative Ads Featuring Sydney Sweeney And Megan Fox

Alex Call; Sydney Sweeney; Megan Fox
Megan Briggs/Getty Images; XNY/Star Max/GC Images; Presley Ann/Getty Images for GQ)

Los Angeles Dodgers player Alex Call criticized MLB and its broadcast partners over provocative commercials featuring Sydney Sweeney and Megan Fox, arguing that the ads make it difficult to enjoy playoff games with his young son.

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebyOct 21, 2026
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
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Los Angeles Dodgers player Alex Call has called out Major League Baseball and all its broadcasters for a series of ads featuring actors Sydney Sweeney and Megan Fox.

Call called the provocative ads "soft-core porn" and said they're making it impossible for him to watch baseball with his young son. Call's post was in response to one by X creator Taylor Murphy, owner of a security company based in Utah.

Both men complained that the ads feature "half-naked women," meaning Sweeney and Fox.

Call wrote:

"Can we please get the soft porn ads off playoff broadcasts, TBS, Fox, NBC, @MLB?"
"My son wants to watch baseball with Dada, but how do I justify that when a half-naked women could come on screen anytime??"
"This is America’s Pastime. Parents shouldn’t have to worry about this."

In his post, Murphy called out two ads in particular. His tweet read:

"Hey @MLB - wanna get more kids watching baseball? Maybe start with the commercials. Watching the playoffs tonight with my kids and here's the rundown:"
"- Megan Fox selling ED pills in a red bodysuit"
"- The scariest movie trailer you've ever seen"
"- Sydney Sweeney in zero clothes promoting betting on sports"


- YouTubeyoutu.be

He went on to gripe:

"Leagues can't figure out why kids don't watch. You don't need a Nickelodeon game. You're not the Savannah Bananas. Just show baseball in a way I can leave on in my house."

Sweeney, of course, has pretty much made hypersexualized, scantily clad advertising her bread and butter recently, with a controversial ad for American Eagle and now one for Novig, a betting platform, in which she appears topless.

- YouTubeyoutu.be

Call's bio touts himself as a Christian, and Murphy is based in Provo, Utah, basically one of the epicenters of the Mormon-led "trad wife" movement that helped re-elect Donald Trump.

It's hard not to wonder if the recent trend toward resurgent Puritanism isn't part of the annoyance here.

However, it's also pretty hard not to understand why a parent wouldn't want to have to worry about boner pills and a completely naked Sweeney coming on in the afternoon during a baseball game.

And at least when it comes to Sweeney's ad, Call and Murphy definitely aren't alone in their consternation.

The ad has been roundly criticized as being sexist, including by organizations like the Female Athlete Project, who said in a statement:

"We’re not entirely sure if ‘Novig’ or Sydney Sweeney and her PR team have ever watched sports. But honestly, wow. It’s incredible they could fit so much misogyny in 40 seconds."

On X, Call and Murphy both had plenty of supporters.







But others couldn't help but notice both men's conservative leanings, and thought their outrage was a bit overboard.



Two things can be true at the same time, of course. There is definitely some puritanical pearl-clutching going on here. But should parents really have to deal with ads this sexualized in the middle of the afternoon?

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