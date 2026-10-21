Republican Sen. Tim Scott's Bizarre Remark About Wanting Kids To Grow Up In Poverty Sparks Backlash

Republican Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina raised eyebrows this week for saying during a Fox News interview that he hopes the next generation can grow up in poverty "like I did."

Scott has previously spoken about his childhood, notably his childhood and adolescent experiences in working-class poverty with his mother and siblings, so you'd think he'd be much more sympathetic to Americans feeling the crunch of a nationwide affordability crisis that has provoked public discontent with the Republican Party.

Scott appeared during a Fox News segment where he was asked to respond to the findings of a recent poll, notably the fact that 59% of those polled named the "cost of living" as chief among their economic concerns. 76% of Republicans, Fox News noted, are happy with President Donald Trump's job performance, compared with 92% in March 2025.

To this, Scott replied:

"Number one, it was Democrats who voted against giving rural hospitals $50 billion. It was Democrats who voted to raise taxes on senior citizens on Social Security, on people working overtime, and on young professionals making and earning tips."

"It was the Republicans who supported lowering those taxes, putting 300 bucks a month in the pockets of everyday Americans."

“The president’s legacy is on the midterm ballot. I want to make sure that America continues to be the land of fairness and freedom, so the next generation of young people can grow up like I did—maybe in poverty, maybe in a single-parent household—but all things are possible in the greatest country on God’s green earth."

"Let’s save America.”

You can hear what Scott said in the video below.

Many felt Scott had simply said the quiet part out loud—that Republicans are very much okay with the cost of living crisis and actively want people to suffer.

What in the world could have convinced Scott to believe condemning citizens to poverty would be a winning midterm elections strategy?