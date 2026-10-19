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Alaska Democrat Blasts Republican Senator Who Questioned If She Got The Debate Questions In Advance

Mary Peltola; Dan Sullivan
KTOO

During a debate for the Alaska Senate seat, Sen. Dan Sullivan suggested his Democratic challenger, Mary Peltola, got the debate questions beforehand—and Peltola quickly fired back on social media.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotOct 19, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta of the Očhéthi Šakówiŋ, Kanien'kehá:ka of the Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself another proud Maineiac.

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Incumbent Alaska MAGA Republican Senator Dan Sullivan faced off with his Democratic challenger in another debate and it didn't go any better than it had previously for the man endorsed by President Donald Trump.

During a prior debate, Sullivan got caught on camera looking at former Democratic Representative and current Senate candidate Mary Peltola's answer before answering a yes or no question. This time, Sullivan implied his opponent must have gotten the debate questions in advance.

After Peltola referred to her notes while answering a question, Sullivan said:

"Can I ask a moderator a question? We weren't supposed to get these questions beforehand, were we?"

The moderator immediately responded:

"No, sir. Neither of you got questions beforehand."

You can see the moment here:

youtu.be

Sullivan then whined:

"Okay. I'm just watching my opponent..."

The moderator interjected:

"No, that is absolutely not..."

As Sullivan continued to make his false accusation, adding:

"...read from questions that seem to be answered."

Peltola shot back:

"I'm prepared."

While neither candidate got the questions in advance, it didn't require a clairvoyant to know what information might be helpful to have on hand during a political debate. Apparently doing this kind of debate prep never occurred to Sullivan until he was watching Peltola do it.

People loved Peltola's response to Sullivan's failed "gotcha" moment and were unsurprised the Republican candidate tried it.

Trump playbook. When you’re getting your arse handed to you, simply blame someone else! It’s not your fault for being unprepared and your opponent being more intelligent and better prepared than you. Name calling is another great defense for your deficiencies!
— polarbear95.bsky.social (@polarbear95.bsky.social) October 17, 2026 at 12:16 PM



Taking self owns to a new level
— Tersuki (@tersuki.bsky.social) October 17, 2026 at 5:03 PM


SULLIVAN “nobody told me there was going to be a quiz. If they did, I might have been paying attention”.
— John W (@jcwill324.bsky.social) October 17, 2026 at 5:37 PM



Any time they lose at anything it’s always because they were cheated. Party of personal responsibility my ass
— Walter S. Obchakeit (@deathmetalpedals.bsky.social) October 17, 2026 at 6:23 PM


Damn. Sullivan acting like a little bitch is not the flex he thinks it is.
— Joe (@jhsmith1.bsky.social) October 17, 2026 at 9:23 AM



Mediocre white men. I swear.
— Rogue (@roguehw.bsky.social) October 17, 2026 at 9:26 AM


All they can do is default to the notion that their opponent is cheating to explain their own failures.
— Ann Mesnikoff (@annmesnikoff.bsky.social) October 17, 2026 at 9:35 AM


Alaskans, like the rest of the lower 48, will decide who they believe on Tuesday, November 3. Early voting began in the 49th state today.

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