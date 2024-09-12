Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Katy Perry Reacts To Photo Of Orlando Bloom Seemingly Checking Out Kim Kardashian's Butt

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom; Kim Kardashian
Ryan Emberley/Getty Images for RBC, Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/GettyImages

The pop star seemed completely unbothered after being asked on the 'Elvis Duran Show' about a viral photo of her fiancé, actor Orlando Bloom, seemingly checking out the reality star's behind as he stood for photos with Perry.

Koh Mochizuki
By Koh MochizukiSep 12, 2024
Koh Mochizuki

Koh Mochizuki is a Los Angeles based actor whose work has been spotted anywhere from Broadway stages to Saturday Night Live.

He received his B.A. in English literature and is fluent in Japanese.

In addition to being a neophyte photographer, he is a huge Disney aficionado and is determined to conquer all Disney parks in the world to publish a photographic chronicle one day. Mickey goals.

Instagram: kohster Twitter: @kohster1 Flickr: nyckmo

See Full Bio

Pop star Katy Perry responded to the viral photo of her fiancé, actor Orlando Bloom, checking out SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian's butt at a star-studded charity event.

Perry and Bloom, who have been engaged since February 2019, attended the Kering Foundation's third annual Caring for Women Dinner at The Pool venue in New York City on Monday night where Kardashian was among the celebrity co-hosts.

One of the photos taken on the red carpet included the couple standing slightly behind Kardashian, who looked radiant in a form-fitting, white midi-length Balenciaga dress.

The image went viral for one particular reason. Bloom was casting his gaze slightly downward in the direction of Kardashian's behind.

It seems Perry was unfazed about her beau's wandering eye, however, as the photo was brought up on the Elvis Duran Show.

Here is the image that had everyone gabbing.


Duran asked Perry during the interview:

“Can I show the latest clickbait that just came over my TMZ? Have you seen this?”

"It's kind of funny," commented Duran, while scrolling through his phone looking for said photo.

"It's you taking a photo with Kim Kardashian and Orlando is staring at her butt," he said, to which Perry expressed not being aware of it.

“I mean, how could you not?” asked Duran.

Unbothered by the online commotion the photo caused, Perry casually replied:

“I approve.”

You can watch the clip below.

- YouTubeyoutu.be

Fans loved her nonchalant reaction.

@elvisduranshow/Instagram

@elvisduranshow/Instagram

@elvisduranshow/Instagram

@elvisduranshow/Instagram

@elvisduranshow/Instagram

@elvisduranshow/Instagram

@elvisduranshow/Instagram

@elvisduranshow/Instagram

@elvisduranshow/Instagram

Duran read from the article on his phone, reporting that Perry and Bloom were photographed elsewhere on the red carpet that night with his "hand right above Katy's butt."

“It’s been other places!" quipped the 39-year-old "Firework" singer, adding:

"Sorry to tell you. My daughter is 4!”

Perry and Bloom welcomed their only daughter, Daisy Dove, on August 26, 2020, two days before Perry dropped her fifth studio album, Smile.

Latest News

Screenshots of Megyn Kelly and Donald Trump
2024 Election

Megyn Kelly Dragged After Blaming ABC Moderators For Trump's Poor Debate Performance

More from Entertainment/music

Hillary Clinton; Screenshots of Donald Trump and Kamala Harris
Theo Wargo/WireImage; ABC

Hillary Clinton Gets Shoutout For Her Advice To Harris On How To 'Rattle' Trump During Debate

Ahead of Tuesday night's presidential debate, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton gave Vice President Kamala Harris advice on how to "rattle" former President Donald Trump—and her words paid off given how much Harris succeeded.

On Saturday, three days before the highly anticipated event, Clinton said in a New York Times interview that Trump would employ "a scorched-earth approach and will just try to tear her [Harris] down, which is his usual go-to strategy.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Donald Trump and Kamala Harris during the presidential debate
ABC

Harris Campaign Hilariously Trolls Trump With Their 'Newest Ad' That's Just The Entire Debate

After Vice President Kamala Harris was widely seen as wiping the floor with former President Donald Trump during their debate Tuesday night, Kamala HQ, her official campaign account on X, mocked him with a new "ad" that's quite literally just the entire debate.

A CNN poll found that 63% of debate-watchers believed Harris won the debate, compared to 37% for Trump, while a YouGov poll showed Harris leading 54% to 31% among registered voters who watched at least part of the debate, with 14% undecided.

Keep ReadingShow less
Elon Musk; Taylor Swift
Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images; Gotham/WireImage

Elon Musk Slammed For Ultra-Creepy Reaction To Taylor Swift Endorsing Kamala Harris

As you may have heard, Taylor Swift finally endorsed Kamala Harris moments after the end of her first debate with Donald Trump—and Elon Musk couldn't help but be skin-crawlingly weird about it.

In her post endorsing Harris and running mate Tim Walz, Swift referenced one of Donald Trump's running mate JD Vance's most enduring gaffes in which he derided Democratic women as "childless cat ladies."

Keep ReadingShow less
man and woman talking
charlesdeluvio on Unsplash

Women Reveal Which Questions A Man Should Never Ever Ask Them

When I saw the title of this article, I wasn't sure I agreed with its premise.

For one, my family's cultures—my Mother and Father are both Indigenous North American but from two different tribal nations—both recognized five genders. Viewing things from a strict gender binary doesn't always translate well in my thoughts.

Keep ReadingShow less
Rows of security cameras
Photo by Lianhao Qu on Unsplash

The Scariest Conspiracy Theories People Have Ever Heard

We've all heard some of the more common conspiracy theories, like about Big Brother or that the earth is flat.

But there are other, more obscure theories out there, as well.

Keep ReadingShow less