Katy Perry Reacts To Photo Of Orlando Bloom Seemingly Checking Out Kim Kardashian's Butt

Pop star Katy Perry responded to the viral photo of her fiancé, actor Orlando Bloom, checking out SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian's butt at a star-studded charity event.
Perry and Bloom, who have been engaged since February 2019, attended the Kering Foundation's third annual Caring for Women Dinner at The Pool venue in New York City on Monday night where Kardashian was among the celebrity co-hosts.
One of the photos taken on the red carpet included the couple standing slightly behind Kardashian, who looked radiant in a form-fitting, white midi-length Balenciaga dress.
The image went viral for one particular reason. Bloom was casting his gaze slightly downward in the direction of Kardashian's behind.
It seems Perry was unfazed about her beau's wandering eye, however, as the photo was brought up on the Elvis Duran Show.
Here is the image that had everyone gabbing.
Duran asked Perry during the interview:
“Can I show the latest clickbait that just came over my TMZ? Have you seen this?”
"It's kind of funny," commented Duran, while scrolling through his phone looking for said photo.
"It's you taking a photo with Kim Kardashian and Orlando is staring at her butt," he said, to which Perry expressed not being aware of it.
“I mean, how could you not?” asked Duran.
Unbothered by the online commotion the photo caused, Perry casually replied:
“I approve.”
You can watch the clip below.
Fans loved her nonchalant reaction.
@elvisduranshow/Instagram
Duran read from the article on his phone, reporting that Perry and Bloom were photographed elsewhere on the red carpet that night with his "hand right above Katy's butt."
“It’s been other places!" quipped the 39-year-old "Firework" singer, adding:
"Sorry to tell you. My daughter is 4!”
Perry and Bloom welcomed their only daughter, Daisy Dove, on August 26, 2020, two days before Perry dropped her fifth studio album, Smile.