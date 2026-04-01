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Someone Stole Over 400,000 KitKat Bars In Bizarre Chocolate Heist—And Here Come The Jokes

KitKat bars
Kevin Carter/Getty Images

Nestle confirmed that 413,000 KitKat bars were stolen while in transit from Italy to Poland—and the internet has questions.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanApr 01, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

Maybe an international, chocolate-covered heist wasn't on our 2026 Bingo cards, but here we are.

Last week, rumors began to spread on social media that an exorbitant number of KitKat candy bars had been stolen in transit from Italy to Poland.

On Sunday, March 29, KitKit released an official statement, confirming that the sweet treats had been stolen.

"We can confirm that 12 tonnes of [413,000] KitKat products were stolen while in transit between our factory in Central Italy and their destination in Poland."
"We are working closely with local authorities and supply chain partners to investigate."
"The good news: there are no concerns for consumer safety, and supply is not affected."

You can see KitKat's announcement here:

Though this statement confirmed the rumors to be true, the internet was not satisfied. Was this an inside job? How did someone pull off stealing so many candy bars? Who would benefit from doing this?

People had questions and, of course, jokes.




Some joked that the Easter Bunny must have stolen them in preparation for the upcoming holiday.

Others came up with a much more realistic explanation: a real-life Fast and Furious crew.



Then came the best part of the KitKat heist of all: the marketing campaign.

Though there are likely some people at KitKat who are incredibly stressed out right now, either trying to make the best of their revenue numbers or wondering how this could have happened, there were other companies that saw this for what it was: prime time marketing material.




This has to be one of the craziest and certainly sweetest heists we've ever heard of.

The KitKat team covered the most important points: none of their employees were harmed during the inexplicable heist, and their product and supply schedule remains unaffected, which speaks to their sheer volume of chocolate treat production.

Hopefully, the lost chocolate will be put to good use, and the Poland location will receive the supplies that they needed as quickly as possible. In the meantime, we can all enjoy the not-suspicious-at-all new varieties of KitKat-themed desserts at some of our favorite restaurants.

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