Pedro Pascal Shares First Behind-The-Scenes 'Fantastic Four' Cast Selfie —And Fans Are Pumped

Pedro Pascal shared the first behind-the-scenes group selfie of the new Marvel movie The Fantastic Four.
The new superhero film stars Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards (a.k.a. Mr. Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm (the Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm (the Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm (the Thing).
Pascal took to Instagram for a photo slide, including a selfie with the new Fantastic Four cast and a photo of director Matt Shakman, which you can see here.
Marvel fans shared their excitement in the comments.
@pascalispunk/Instagram
@pascalispunk/Instagram
@pascalispunk/Instagram
@pascalispunk/Instagram
@pascalispunk/Instagram
@pascalispunk/Instagram
@pascalispunk/Instagram
@pascalispunk/Instagram
@pascalispunk/Instagram
@pascalispunk/Instagram
@pascalispunk/Instagram
Joining the cast is Ozark actor Julia Garner as the Silver Surfer. Her casting announcement in April sparked fury from conservative comic book aficionados, who lamented that Marvel has gone "woke".
The role of the iconic humanoid alien with metallic skin has been portrayed as male, as seen in 20th Century Fox's Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer in 2007.
According to Deadline, Garner will play the female character Shalla-Bal, "a version of Silver Surfer from the comics."
Rounding out the cast is Cruella actor Paul Walter Hauser in an undisclosed role.
Previous versions of The Fantastic Four films included 2005's Fantastic Four, its 2007 sequel, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, and a 2015 reboot of the series, Fantastic Four, all of which were panned by fans and critics.
In 2019, Marvel producer Kevin Feige announced at a Marvel Studios San Diego Comic-Con presentation that a Fantastic Four film would be included in the MCU. His announcement followed Disney's $7.1 billion acquisition of Fox Studio, which was finalized in March 2019.
In June, Feige confirmed the film would be a period piece set in 1960s New York in an alternate universe after the studio had teased an illustrated image of the superheroes in a '60s setting.
Shakman, who helmed the Disney+ series WandaVision, will direct The Fantastic Four from a script written by Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer, with rewrites from Avatar 4 co-writer Josh Friedman.