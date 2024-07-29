Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Pedro Pascal Shares First Behind-The-Scenes 'Fantastic Four' Cast Selfie —And Fans Are Pumped

Pedro Pascal
Gotham/GC Images/GettyImages

Pascal shared a selfie on Instagram of himself and his 'Fantastic Four' reboot costars Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, as well as a photo of director Matt Shakman—and the excitement for the July 2025 movie is palpable.

Koh Mochizuki
By Koh MochizukiJul 29, 2024
Koh Mochizuki

Koh Mochizuki is a Los Angeles based actor whose work has been spotted anywhere from Broadway stages to Saturday Night Live.

He received his B.A. in English literature and is fluent in Japanese.

In addition to being a neophyte photographer, he is a huge Disney aficionado and is determined to conquer all Disney parks in the world to publish a photographic chronicle one day. Mickey goals.

Instagram: kohster Twitter: @kohster1 Flickr: nyckmo

See Full Bio

Pedro Pascal shared the first behind-the-scenes group selfie of the new Marvel movie The Fantastic Four.

The new superhero film stars Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards (a.k.a. Mr. Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm (the Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm (the Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm (the Thing).

Pascal took to Instagram for a photo slide, including a selfie with the new Fantastic Four cast and a photo of director Matt Shakman, which you can see here.


Marvel fans shared their excitement in the comments.


@pascalispunk/Instagram

@pascalispunk/Instagram

@pascalispunk/Instagram

@pascalispunk/Instagram

@pascalispunk/Instagram

@pascalispunk/Instagram

@pascalispunk/Instagram

@pascalispunk/Instagram

@pascalispunk/Instagram

@pascalispunk/Instagram

@pascalispunk/Instagram

Joining the cast is Ozark actor Julia Garner as the Silver Surfer. Her casting announcement in April sparked fury from conservative comic book aficionados, who lamented that Marvel has gone "woke".

The role of the iconic humanoid alien with metallic skin has been portrayed as male, as seen in 20th Century Fox's Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer in 2007.

According to Deadline, Garner will play the female character Shalla-Bal, "a version of Silver Surfer from the comics."

Rounding out the cast is Cruella actor Paul Walter Hauser in an undisclosed role.

Previous versions of The Fantastic Four films included 2005's Fantastic Four, its 2007 sequel, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, and a 2015 reboot of the series, Fantastic Four, all of which were panned by fans and critics.

In 2019, Marvel producer Kevin Feige announced at a Marvel Studios San Diego Comic-Con presentation that a Fantastic Four film would be included in the MCU. His announcement followed Disney's $7.1 billion acquisition of Fox Studio, which was finalized in March 2019.

In June, Feige confirmed the film would be a period piece set in 1960s New York in an alternate universe after the studio had teased an illustrated image of the superheroes in a '60s setting.



Shakman, who helmed the Disney+ series WandaVision, will direct The Fantastic Four from a script written by Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer, with rewrites from Avatar 4 co-writer Josh Friedman.

The Fantastic Four, which will be one of the first films in Phase 6 of the MCU, is slated for a July 25, 2025 release.

Latest News

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez; Vivek Ramaswamy
2024 Election

AOC Perfectly Claps Back After Ramaswamy Whines About Democrats Calling Trump And Vance 'Weird'

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Chelsea Handler; J.D. Vance
Momodu Mansaray/FilmMagic; Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Chelsea Handler Epically Rips JD Vance Over 'Childless Cat Ladies' Comments In Hilarious Rant

Comedian Chelsea Handler mocked former President Donald Trump's running mate J.D. Vance over his 2021 criticism of "childless cat ladies" trying to make America "miserable."

At the time, Vance told then-Fox News host Tucker Carlson that the country is run by “Democrats… corporate oligarchs… a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices they made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable too.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Snoop Dogg
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for USOPC

Snoop Dogg Shares Badass Photo After He Got To Carry The Olympic Torch Through Paris

Snoop Dogg shared an epic photo of himself carrying the Olympic torch on its final leg ahead of the opening ceremony for the Paris summer games, and fans cannot get enough.

The rapper carried the torch, which was lit in Greece back in April, in the Paris suburb of Saint-Denis and posted a capture of the moment to X, formerly Twitter, with the caption:

Keep ReadingShow less
man proposing to woman as people on nearby bridge hold "will you marry me" sign
Dylan Sauerwein on Unsplash

People Divulge Their Most Awkward Rejected Marriage Proposal Stories

In my college years many, many moons ago, I was proposed to four times by four different men.

Two I said no to because they asked me for the wrong reasons. They were trust fund kids from good families—one had his family name on a couple buildings on campus—and I was a full financial aid/academic scholarship Indigenous American student.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots of @@MichiganDems's take on "Avengers"
@@MichiganDems/X

Marvel Fan Updates Iconic 'Avengers: Endgame' Scene For Kamala Harris—And It's Truly Epic

A Marvel fan brilliantly updated a key Avengers scene with a political twist in a viral video showing the superheroes going into battle against Thanos' army. However, the characters are not as we remember them from the films.

Leading the charge in this fan-made recasting for the epic MCU battle, a timely parallel to the real-life fight to preserve our democracy, is none other than Democratic Vice President and presumptive Presidential nominee, Kamala Harris, as Captain America.

Keep ReadingShow less
Close up shot of a baby monkey with a shocked look on it's face.
Photo by Jamie Haughton on Unsplash

Things People Never Thought Would Happen To Them But Did

My life has been full of surprises.

It's a coin toss on what was welcome and what I'd love to do over.

Keep ReadingShow less