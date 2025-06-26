Skip to content

Michael Cera Hilariously Reveals How Tom Cruise Once Called Him Out For Talking On Set

Pedro Pascal Opens Up About Why He Called Transphobe JK Rowling A 'Heinous Loser'

Pedro Pascal; JK Rowling
Toya Sarno Jordan/Getty Images for Disney; Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

The Mandalorian star opened up to Vanity Fair about his decision to call out the transphobic Harry Potter author for celebrating an anti-trans U.K. Supreme Court ruling earlier this year.

Jun 26, 2025
Actor Pedro Pascal recently explained why he said Harry Potter author and anti-trans activist JK Rowling behaves like a "heinous loser," and suffice it to say he has absolutely no regrets.

The comment came in reference to Rowling gloating over the U.K. Supreme Court's recent decision to define what exactly constitutes a "woman" in the eyes of U.K. law, a decision that subjects trans people to violence, among other problems.

Rowling was among those who threw enormous amounts of money behind the legal case in hopes it would end up in the Supreme Court.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Pascal explained why he said what he said—and then doubled down with an even more pointed criticism of Rowling and her bizarre obsession with trans people.

Pedro Pascal speaks on viral JK Rowling comment declaring: ‘Bullies make me f***ing sick’ www.attitude.co.uk/culture/film...

[image or embed]
— Attitude Magazine (@attitudemag.bsky.social) June 25, 2025 at 12:30 PM

Pascal explained that part of his anger at Rowling is because his sister Lux Pascal, with whom he is very close, is trans, but he would find Rowling's rhetoric disgusting regardless.

He told Vanity Fair:

“Listen, I want to protect the people I love."
“But it goes beyond that. Bullies make me fu*king sick.”

And "bully" is a perfect description for Rowling, a billionaire who has spent the better part of a decade lashing out at a community that has done nothing to her and, at just 0.5% of the UK population according to the country's most recent census, doesn't have the numbers to do so even if they tried.

It is Goliath kicking David in the teeth for sport and then trying to play the victim, and apart from bullying, it is deeply pathetic and weird.

Unsurprisingly, many on social media had no sympathy for Rowling and applauded Pascal for not walking back his comments.

Let’s not let this fact get lost in all this: JK Rowling is a heinous loser
— VORPlociraptor (@zeemev.bsky.social) June 24, 2025 at 4:59 PM



Be more like Pedro Pascal, and less like Nick Frost and John Lithgow who excuse what she's doing as "opnions".
— Erren (@erren.bsky.social) June 24, 2025 at 6:05 PM


As usual, Pedro Pascal is based and correct. Rowling is a heinous loser. She makes anyone who isn’t a monster sick.
— Sobekhotep 🐊 (@sobekhotep97.bsky.social) June 25, 2025 at 12:46 AM


The whole Pascal family is calling out Rowling.

[image or embed]
— Alejandra Caraballo (@esqueer.net) June 24, 2025 at 9:36 PM


Every transphobe always has the option of going on with their lives unaffected because trans people don’t affect their lives. They can choose this option literally at any time. There are no barriersThey choose not to
— brutallyrandom.bsky.social (@brutallyrandom.bsky.social) June 24, 2025 at 9:36 PM


Was wondering how long it would be before I dusted this one off.

[image or embed]
— Abject Permanence (@misslucyp.bsky.social) June 24, 2025 at 7:43 PM



He’s so real 🫶 protect the dolls!!

[image or embed]
— alice says Palestinians in Gaza aren’t scammers 🇵🇸! (@bluwhalien.bsky.social) June 25, 2025 at 8:33 PM


More of this from people, please 🙏

[image or embed]
— Mavid🏴☠️🏳️⚧️ (@darkmavid4492.bsky.social) June 25, 2025 at 6:52 AM



Drag her. Make the social cost of associating with her unbearable.
— Jeffy 🌱 (@jeffreon.bsky.social) June 24, 2025 at 10:53 PM


Pascal did admit that he sometimes questions whether his mocking and derisive approach toward Rowling is the right way to go.

He told Vanity Fair:

“The one thing that I would say I agonized over a little bit was just, ‘Am I helping? Am I fu*king helping?'"
“It’s a situation that deserves the utmost elegance so that something can actually happen, and people will actually be protected."

But studies of autocrats and dictators, for example, have repeatedly shown that mockery and ridicule are key to not only resisting their forces of bigotry and oppression, but dismantling their power.

So calling a billionaire leveraging her enormous power to victimize people a "heinous loser"—or mocking her constantly for the infamous black mold problem she has in her house—is actual resistance, according to literal experts. So fight on, Pedro.

