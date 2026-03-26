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Guy Goes Viral After Showing Off Barber's Hilariously Awful Attempt At A Mullet—And The Reactions Are Priceless

TikToker @berkobi reacts to his viral haircut as creator @darkheartswithstacylee laughs at the now-infamous mullet attempt.
@berkobi/TikTok; @darkheartswithstacylee/TikTok

After TikToker @berkobi showed off the new "mullet" he got at the barbershop, people came in with some brutally hilarious comments.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossMar 26, 2026
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

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You asked for business in the front, party in the back...and got jokes everywhere.

That’s basically what happened when TikToker @berkobi walked out of the barbershop and into viral infamy, sporting what can only be described as a haircut that lost the plot halfway through.

Posted five days ago with over 7.4 million views, the redhead revealed his new look in a now-viral clip that wastes no time getting to the problem.

TikToker @berkobi clocked his own haircut in real time:

“Yeah, dude, I said I wanted a mullet… this is what the barber gave me.”

Shaking his hair—which, notably, never quite commits to the “party in the back” portion of the assignment—he made it clear this wasn’t exactly what he had in mind.

@berkobi questioned what, exactly, he received:

“I don’t think this is a mullet.”

That assessment feels generous. The cut lands somewhere between Lord Farquaad and Little John from Robin Hood, with just enough length to suggest intention, but not enough to actually deliver on it.

You can see the haircut in question here:

For context, a mullet is defined by contrast: shorter hair on the top and sides, and noticeably longer in the back. The “business in the front, party in the back” formula was iconic in the 1980s, but has since evolved into a more modern, wearable style.

Today’s versions often feature fades, textured layers, and smoother blending, with variations like burst fades or curly volume giving the cut a more intentional edge. In other words, there’s usually a clear difference between the front and the back—something this particular haircut struggles to establish.

The mullet’s cultural staying power is also well documented. Icons like David Bowie, Dolly Parton, Billy Ray Cyrus, and Rod Stewart helped define the look, while more recent names like Miley Cyrus, Rihanna, and Zendaya have reintroduced it to a new generation.

Naturally, TikTok had thoughts.

And the internet didn’t hold back, especially after TikToker @darkheartswithstacylee rounded up some of the most brutal reactions circulating under the original post.

You can watch her reaction video here:


As the clip continued to gain traction on social media, the comment section quickly became part of the entertainment, with users piling on jokes, comparisons, and secondhand disbelief.

The reactions below:












To his credit, @berkobi seems fully aware of the situation and is leaning into it. He’s continued posting follow-up videos, documenting everything from everyday styling to holiday-themed variations of the cut.

In case you were wondering what mullet bedhead looks like:

@berkobi

#fyp #redhead #farquaad #bedhead

Or what happens when you add a little St. Patrick’s Day spirit:

And he assured everyone that his new "beautiful" hairdo is here to stay:

At this point, the haircut may not be a traditional mullet but it is, undeniably, a viral moment.

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