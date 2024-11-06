Mary Trump's Somber Message After Uncle's Election Win Is All Of Us

Clinical psychologist and author Mary L. Trump had a message for the world after her uncle Donald Trump's projected reelection—after a four year gap—on Tuesday.
Taking to Trump's former favorite social media platform, Twitter rebranded as X by MAGA minion Elon Musk, Mary Trump posted just 10 words.
She wrote:
"I am so deeply sorry. I thought better of us."
Mary L. Trump—only niece of Donald and the only daughter of Frederick Trump Jr.—has been a critic of her uncle for years.
She openly and publicly backed Hillary Clinton in 2016, Joe Biden in 2020, and Kamala Harris in 2024.
She also supported both of his impeachments.
After the violent insurrection on January 6, 2021, Mary Trump said Donald should be "barred from ever running for public office again."
People appreciated the sentiment and shared their own condolences and concerns.
Mary Trump has written three books addressing the family dynamics that shaped her uncle and other family members.
Too Much and Never Enough looked closely at her uncle Donald's formative years and the results of a toxic family environment. The Reckoning: Our Nation's Trauma and Finding a Way To Heal examined the collective PTSD of a pandemic during a polarizing Trump presidency.
Her latest book is a family memoir titled Who Could Ever Love You. It delves more deeply into Mary's own ostracized branch of the Trump family tree.