Mary Trump Brutally Rips Her Uncle Over Bizarre Garbage Truck Stunt

Former President Donald Trump's niece Mary Trump tore into her uncle following his Wisconsin garbage truck stunt, likening him to The Village People.
Upon arriving in Green Bay, Wisconsin, for an evening rally, Trump almost fell getting into a campaign-branded garbage truck. He eventually managed to step into the truck, engaging in a quick conversation with reporters as he peered out the window—a scene reminiscent of his recent staged photo op at a McDonald's in Pennsylvania earlier this month.
The incident unfolded as Trump and fellow Republicans encountered backlash over comments made by MAGA comedian Tony Hinchcliffe at a weekend Trump rally in Madison Square Garden, where he referred to Puerto Rico as a “floating island of garbage.”
Trump, in turn, seized on a remark from Biden during a late Wednesday appearing to refer to Trump supporters as "garbage," although Biden made clear what he really meant in real-time.
Mary Trump, without missing a beat, quipped:
"Hm, interesting choice to place the garbage in the front of the truck."
You can see her post below.
Later, commenting on her uncle's orange vest, she said:
"Donald finally gets his fondest wish: He’s a member of The Village People!"
You can see her post below.
She also scoffed at a photo of Trump with his hands in the air and his mouth in an "O" shape.
Many appreciated her expert shade—and joined her in mocking her infamous relative.
Trump's garbage truck stunt is the stuff of parody.
Comedian Brent Terhune, known to troll conservatives online, pretended to be the one driving "Garbage Force One" during the stunt, jokingly "telling" Biden that "You can't call a group of people garbage unless it's meant to be funny and in that case those people have got to stop being so soft, maybe have a sense of humor."
Terhune had social media users cracking up further when he declared, among other things, that "If being a patriot is what they're calling garbage these days, then yeah, I am garbage and I'm going to show up to the polls wearing a garbage bag to show you what us white trash can do."