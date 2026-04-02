LeAnn Rimes Breaks Down Sobbing During 'Deep Jaw Release' Therapy To Release Tension In Viral Video

What started as a physical exercise quickly turned into something far more cathartic for LeAnn Rimes—the release just hit harder than expected.
Garry Lineham of Human Garage, a Los Angeles-based self-care provider specializing in fascial maneuvers, appeared to perform the procedure by reaching into Rimes’ mouth to manipulate her jaw. On Monday, the wellness platform shared a now-viral Instagram video of the 60-second session, and the aftermath was immediate.
In the clip, Rimes visibly winces and flinches as Lineham places one hand inside her mouth while a second practitioner holds her head steady.
In the caption of the video, Human Garage shared:
“Healing isn't always quiet. Sometimes it’s a physical letting go of things we didn't even know we were carrying. 🕊️”
The second the procedure ends, Rimes dissolves into tears, caught off guard by how much tension had been sitting just beneath the surface.
The Grammy-winning singer reacted to the unexpected release:
“That part of my life better be over.”
Human Garage, co-founded by Lineham, Cynthia Leavoy, Jason Van Blerk, and Aisha Rodrique, began as a clinic in Venice, California, before expanding into a widely followed online wellness platform.
It promotes fascial maneuvers it claims can "unlock trauma" and regulate stress, though Lineham, its most visible figure, has no known medical credentials, and aspects of the practice have drawn skepticism from scientific circles.
Still emotional, Rimes tried to process what had just happened:
“Oh, my God, you just don’t realize how much tension is in there.”
The platform also claims the jaw is a primary storage point for stress, suggesting built-up tension can cause the fascia in the face and neck to “lock” as a protective response.
Human Garage added in the caption:
“You can see the exact moment the tension breaks and the emotional weight lifts, leaving her feeling visibly lighter and more aligned.”
The video leans fully into that emotional payoff:
While “deep jaw release” sessions are often marketed to relieve TMJ pain, headaches, and chronic clenching, the emotional response is part of the appeal, as these treatments can trigger reactions like crying.
That intensity, however, didn’t land the same way for everyone.
Despite the apparent relief for the Grammy winner, 43, many viewers found the video unsettling, questioning both the method and the decision to share such a vulnerable moment publicly.
You can view the mixed reactions below:
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Less than a year ago, Rimes experienced a different kind of jaw-related issue onstage. During a performance at the Skagit Casino Resort in Washington, her dental bridge came loose mid-song.
The "Blue” singer later explained what went wrong:
“I [felt] something pop in my mouth. And if you’ve been around, you know I’ve had a lot of dental surgeries, and I have a bridge in the front, and it fell out in the middle of my song last night.”
She briefly ran offstage to fix it before returning to finish the performance, pushing the teeth back into place “every couple lines.” At the time, Rimes laughed it off, calling it “the most epic experience ever.”
As Rimes celebrates 30 years in music with her 30 Years of Blue tour (2026), releases new material like “Wild Things Run,” and appears on 9-1-1: Nashville, the viral video shows a side of her that’s a lot more raw.