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Michael J. Fox Speaks Out After CNN Accidentally Sparks Death Scare With Video 'Remembering' His Life

Michael J. Fox
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

After CNN sparked a death scare with a video entitled "Remembering the life of actor Michael J. Fox," Fox spoke out on Threads to assure everyone he's fine.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanApr 09, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

Michael J. Fox made a surprise appearance at the PaleyFest in Los Angeles on Tuesday to celebrate the television show he's recently been a part of, Shrinking, effectively ending his acting retirement.

But while there, a surprise was in store, not just for the people in the audience, but for Michael J. Fox, as well.

While the convention was in progress, the editorial team at CNN launched their next round of essays, though the team later admitted that this particular packet did not go through all of the standard editing and review procedures.

This is how an article called "Remembering the Life of Actor Michael J. Fox" managed to slip through the cracks.

Though this could literally be a reflective piece on Fox's acting career, which is actually fitting, given his return to acting specifically for his role in Shrinking and his appearance at PaleyFest, titles like this are usually reserved for actors who have passed away.

Fox fans everywhere began to panic, thinking that he must have died at the very young age of 64.

However, Michael J. Fox being Michael J. Fox, he did not let this moment slip by without a little bit of humor.

On Threads, Fox quipped:

"How do you react when you turn on the TV, and CNN is reporting your death?"
"Do you…"
"A) switch to MNSBC, or whatever they are calling themselves these days."
"B) Pour scolding hot water on your lap; if it hurts, you're fine."
"C) Call your wife, hopefully she’s concerned but reassuring."
"D) Relax, they do this once every year."
"E) Ask yourself, 'What the f**k?'"
"I thought the world was ending, but apparently, it’s just me, and I’m okay. Love, Mike."

After the incident, the article was taken down, though the title is still searchable online, and an apologetic statement was issued.

The team said:

"The package was published in error. We have removed it from our platforms and send our apologies to Michael J. Fox and his family."

Fans were, in a word, relieved.










This is one of those wild mishaps that you cannot imagine happening until it actually does.

Fortunately, Fox's team was on top of it, quick to dismiss the rumors while Fox continued to do what he's always done best: face the moment with immense humor and wit.

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