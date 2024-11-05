Skip to content

Coldplay Fans Gasp After Chris Martin Falls Through Trapdoor During Concert In Scary Video

Screenshots from Gregg Briggs' X (Twitter) video
@greg__briggs/X (Twitter)

The Coldplay frontman was caught completely off guard as he was walking backwards on stage during a concert in Australia when he fell right into an open trapdoor and was caught by a crew member.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanNov 05, 2024
Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin performed an unexpected stunt while the band performed in Australia last weekend.

While singing, Martin was walking backward on the stage when he suddenly found himself falling through a poorly secured trapdoor on the stage.

The audience collectively gasped as Martin fell back through the trapdoor and caught himself, holding onto the edge of the stage above the waist.

Once Martin managed to get out of the stage box, he quipped:

"That's not planned!"
"Holy s**t, that was nearly a YouTube moment!"

As much as Martin was grateful this didn't turn into a YouTube-worthy moment, it did turn into an X (Twitter) one.

While attending the concert in Australia, Coldplay fan Greg Briggs caught the moment on video.

Briggs said in his tweet:

"The moment Chris Martin fell through a trapdoor right in front of me at the Coldplay concert tonight."

The fan later pointed out that the trapdoor was opened so another singer could ascend to the stage to sing with Chris Martin without the audience knowing ahead of time, but Martin fell through the door before it could be used.

Fortunately, Martin walked away from the incident without any injuries and was able to continue performing throughout the rest of the concert, despite shaking the audience up a bit.

Fans were grateful that Chris Martin walked away from the incident unharmed.









Despite the fall, Briggs assured fellow fans that Coldplay put on an amazing concert.

Fortunately for Coldplay, the incident Martin faced was more of a startling moment than something that could lead to a canceled concert or a trip to the hospital.

As relieved as Martin was not to have the incident become YouTube famous, he did learn on X (Twitter) how much his fans care about him, which is priceless!

